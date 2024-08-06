in Detroit Lions

Lions News: Emmanuel Moseley suffers devastating injury during joint practice

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has suffered a torn pectoral muscle and is out indefinitely, according to a report from Adam Schefter. The injury is another setback for the veteran defensive back, who has struggled with season-ending injuries in the past two seasons.

Emmanuel Moseley’s Injury History and Current Status

Most recently, Moseley appeared in his first season with the Lions in 2023. However, he was limited to two plays before injuring his knee. This follows a previous season-ending injury in Week 5 of the 2022 season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Moseley had been practicing and getting first-team reps at the nickel cornerback position during the Lions’ training camp. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal this offseason and was having a strong start to his stint with the Lions. Moseley was competing with Amik Robertson for the nickel cornerback role before the injury occurred.

Career and Team Impact

Throughout his career, Moseley has played in 46 games, starting in 33 of them. He has accumulated 162 tackles and four interceptions since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions have made significant changes to their secondary, signing Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson, as well as drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.

Upcoming Preseason Games

Detroit is set to have the second of two joint practices with the New York Giants today, with the two teams facing off in the preseason opener on Thursday.

 

