Lions News: NFL Fines Jameson Williams, Levi Onwuzurike

The NFL has handed out fines to two Detroit Lions players following their Week 4 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Wide receiver Jameson Williams and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike were both penalized for their on-field actions, costing them thousands.

Jameson Williams Fined For Dunk

Williams' fine came in the third quarter after he hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass. Rather than play it safe and hand the ball over to the ref, Williams opted for a Calvin Johnson-inspired celebration, slam-dunking the ball over the goalpost. The tribute to Megatron, who was inducted into the Pride of the Lions at halftime, may have fired up fans, but it also fired up the league office—resulting in a $14,069 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct (use of a prop). It seems Williams' homage didn’t sit well with the “No Fun League,” as the rulebook bans the use of the goalpost as part of celebrations.

Onwuzurike Fined for Falling on Geno Smith

Levi Onwuzurike was also fined for a separate incident. In the fourth quarter, Onwuzurike put a hard hit on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, which the league later deemed roughing the passer. The defensive tackle was fined $13,849 for the hit, as it involved putting his body weight on Smith—a violation that the NFL has been enforcing stringently to protect quarterbacks.

Up Next For Detroit Lions

The Lions, who are currently sitting at 3-1, will take a well-deserved break during their bye week before traveling to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. Although both Williams and Onwuzurike are lighter in their wallets after their respective fines, they’ll have the chance to regroup as the Lions look to maintain their momentum going into the second quarter of the season.