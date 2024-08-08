in Detroit Lions

Lions News: Tracy Walker to Sign With San Francisco 49ers

Former Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker is on the verge of signing with the San Francisco 49ers, according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. This move signifies a fresh start for Walker after spending six seasons with the Lions.

Tracy Walker’s Journey with the Lions

Drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Tracy Walker started 43 games for Detroit. In 2022, he signed a three-year contract, aiming to solidify the Lions’ secondary. Unfortunately, his season was cut short by an Achilles injury just three games in. When he returned in 2023, he found his starting role taken over first by C.J. Gardner-Johnson and then by Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Detroit Lions starting defense Tracy Walker

The Lions released Walker in February, a move that freed up $5.5 million in cap space. During his time with Detroit, Walker amassed 398 tackles, defended 23 passes, and recorded five interceptions—all in the 2021 season.

A New Chapter with the 49ers

Tracy Walker is now set to bring his talents to the San Francisco 49ers, a team determined to defend their NFC title. This new opportunity could be the perfect chance for Walker to revitalize his career and make a significant impact on a championship-contending team.

Written by W.G. Brady

