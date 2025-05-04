Detroit Lions Named ‘Biggest Losers’ In NFC North

Bleacher Report claims the Lions are the NFC North’s biggest offseason losers after losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Here’s why that may be an overreaction.

Wait… what?

The Detroit Lions — fresh off their best season in decades, a loaded roster, and a culture that’s turned completely around — have been labeled the biggest losers in the NFC North this offseason?

That’s the take from Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, who believes Detroit’s coordinator losses outweigh anything the Packers, Bears, or Vikings are dealing with. While the reasoning isn’t completely off-base, let’s talk about why this “loser” label might be more bark than bite.

Why the Lions Took a Hit This Offseason

Let’s be fair: losing both coordinators in the same offseason is a serious gut punch. Offensive wizard Ben Johnson is now leading the division rival Chicago Bears, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn landed the head coaching job with the New York Jets.

Moton wrote:

“Campbell had help, though. He propelled the Lions to postseason contention with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn as his coordinators… Campbell built a foundation with his coordinators, and it won’t be the same without them.”

He’s not wrong — Johnson and Glenn were instrumental in Detroit’s rise. Their departures sting.

Meet the New Guys

Detroit promoted Kelvin Sheppard to DC and brought in John Morton as OC. Morton was the Denver Broncos’ passing game coordinator, while Sheppard has been quietly building respect as the Lions’ linebackers coach since 2021.

There’s familiarity here. Continuity. And that matters.

Sheppard knows the locker room. Morton has experience. It’s not like Campbell handed the keys to two guys off the street. Sure, it’s a gamble — but so was hiring Johnson in the first place.

Let’s Pump the Brakes on the “Loser” Label

This is still a team with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Brian Branch, Aidan Hutchinson, and a roster that got even deeper after the 2025 NFL Draft.

If you want to say the Lions have questions to answer, fine. But calling them the “biggest losers” in the division — over teams still figuring out quarterback situations and entire rebuilds — feels like clickbait.

The Bottom Line

It’s fair to wonder how the Lions will adapt without Johnson and Glenn. But “biggest loser in the NFC North?” That’s a stretch. Detroit still has Dan Campbell, a loaded roster, and all the motivation in the world.

Let’s not act like this train has derailed. It’s just switching tracks.