Detroit Lions Reclaim NFC North Lead and Eye NFC’s Top Seed

The Detroit Lions are back where they belong, sitting atop the NFC North after Week 10. With a bounce-back win and key results breaking their way, Detroit is firmly in control of its own destiny, and the top seed in the NFC is absolutely still in play.

Let’s break it all down.

Lions Rise Back to First in the NFC North

Just one week removed from frustration and questions, the Detroit Lions flipped the script in a big way.

Detroit improved to 6-3 after a convincing win over the Washington Commanders, but that wasn’t the only good news. The Lions reclaimed sole possession of first place in the NFC North following the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Now, the division looks like this:

NFC North Standings (After Week 10)

Team W L T PCT Detroit Lions 6 3 0 .667 Chicago Bears 6 3 0 .667 Green Bay Packers 5 3 1 .611 Minnesota Vikings 4 5 0 .444

Detroit holds the edge thanks to conference win percentage and head-to-head tie-breakers. The Bears are tied in record but not in positioning, and the Packers’ MNF loss bumps them down in the NFC playoff picture.

Lions Firmly Back in NFC’s Top Seed Chase

The Lions didn’t just keep pace; they climbed.

With the Eagles handing Green Bay a loss and Seattle maintaining pace, Detroit now sits third in the NFC standings, with everything still wide open.

Here’s the updated NFC playoff race after Week 10.

NFC Standings (Through Week 10)

Seed Team W L T PCT DIV CONF SOS SOV Notes 1 Philadelphia Eagles 7 2 0 .778 2-1 6-1 .512 .516 Win conf tie-breaker 2 Seattle Seahawks 7 2 0 .778 2-1 4-2 .440 .385 Win division tie-breaker 3 Detroit Lions 6 3 0 .667 1-2 3-2 .470 .436 Win head-to-head over TB 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 3 0 .667 2-0 4-2 .536 .429 — 5 Los Angeles Rams 7 2 0 .778 1-1 2-2 .506 .455 — 6 Chicago Bears 6 3 0 .667 0-2 4-2 .351 .272 — 7 Green Bay Packers 5 3 1 .611 1-0 3-2-1 .452 .435 —

Bottom line?

Detroit is a single game back from the No. 1 seed… with head-to-head opportunities still ahead.

A Path to the No. 1 Seed Is Still Wide Open

The best news for Lions fans?

Detroit still controls much of its path.

Key upcoming matchups include:

Week 11 at Eagles

Thanksgiving vs Packers

Week 15 at Rams

If Detroit wins those games, the NFC seeding could tilt dramatically. The Lions would hold tie-breakers over:

Eagles

Packers

Rams

…all massive playoff leverage pieces.

Add in the fact that the offense just rediscovered its rhythm under Dan Campbell’s renewed play-calling duties, and the Lions feel like a team trending upward at the right time.