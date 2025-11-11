Detroit Lions Reclaim NFC North Lead and Eye NFC’s Top Seed

The Detroit Lions are back where they belong, sitting atop the NFC North after Week 10. With a bounce-back win and key results breaking their way, Detroit is firmly in control of its own destiny, and the top seed in the NFC is absolutely still in play.
Let’s break it all down.
Lions Rise Back to First in the NFC North
Just one week removed from frustration and questions, the Detroit Lions flipped the script in a big way.
Detroit improved to 6-3 after a convincing win over the Washington Commanders, but that wasn’t the only good news. The Lions reclaimed sole possession of first place in the NFC North following the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.
Now, the division looks like this:
NFC North Standings (After Week 10)
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|Detroit Lions
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|Chicago Bears
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|Minnesota Vikings
|4
|5
|0
|.444
Detroit holds the edge thanks to conference win percentage and head-to-head tie-breakers. The Bears are tied in record but not in positioning, and the Packers’ MNF loss bumps them down in the NFC playoff picture.
Lions Firmly Back in NFC’s Top Seed Chase
The Lions didn’t just keep pace; they climbed.
With the Eagles handing Green Bay a loss and Seattle maintaining pace, Detroit now sits third in the NFC standings, with everything still wide open.
Here’s the updated NFC playoff race after Week 10.
NFC Standings (Through Week 10)
|Seed
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|DIV
|CONF
|SOS
|SOV
|Notes
|1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|2-1
|6-1
|.512
|.516
|Win conf tie-breaker
|2
|Seattle Seahawks
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|2-1
|4-2
|.440
|.385
|Win division tie-breaker
|3
|Detroit Lions
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|1-2
|3-2
|.470
|.436
|Win head-to-head over TB
|4
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|2-0
|4-2
|.536
|.429
|—
|5
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|1-1
|2-2
|.506
|.455
|—
|6
|Chicago Bears
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|0-2
|4-2
|.351
|.272
|—
|7
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|1-0
|3-2-1
|.452
|.435
|—
Bottom line?
Detroit is a single game back from the No. 1 seed… with head-to-head opportunities still ahead.
A Path to the No. 1 Seed Is Still Wide Open
The best news for Lions fans?
Detroit still controls much of its path.
Key upcoming matchups include:
Week 11 at Eagles
Thanksgiving vs Packers
Week 15 at Rams
If Detroit wins those games, the NFC seeding could tilt dramatically. The Lions would hold tie-breakers over:
- Eagles
- Packers
- Rams
…all massive playoff leverage pieces.
Add in the fact that the offense just rediscovered its rhythm under Dan Campbell’s renewed play-calling duties, and the Lions feel like a team trending upward at the right time.