How John Morton Plans to Patch Detroit’s Offense Without Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions are entering a stretch without star tight end Sam LaPorta, and for offensive coordinator John Morton, who is still involved despite Dan Campbell taking over as the play caller, this isn’t about survival mode; it’s about reinventing the offense on the fly.

The Lead

The Lions went 3-for-13 on third down against the Eagles, and now their All-Pro security blanket is sidelined. But Morton isn’t panicking. In fact, he sounded almost excited about the challenge of rebuilding Detroit’s offense for the next few weeks.

Let’s dig into what that actually looks like, and how the Lions plan to avoid another third-down meltdown.

Morton on the Third-Down Slide

Morton didn’t sugarcoat it: 3-for-13 simply isn’t good enough.

Detroit’s third-down rate has crashed from a top-five finish last year to 27th this season, and Morton says the issue is pretty simple, players aren’t consistently winning their one-on-one matchups.

He hammered home one theme over and over: “Dial in. Every snap. Every detail.”

Morton believes the football IQ in the room is high enough to bounce back, but he made it clear the staff isn’t off the hook either. Coaches need to put players in better spots, and that starts this week.

Life Without Sam LaPorta Begins

When Morton was asked where the offense misses LaPorta most, he didn’t hesitate, or pick one area.

“All the time.”

LaPorta isn’t just a top-tier tight end; he’s a multipurpose weapon who makes everything easier. Blocking. Receiving. Route timing. Matchup manipulation. His absence reveals how many layers he adds to Detroit’s identity.

But here’s where it gets fun.

Morton didn’t sound discouraged. He sounded like a guy who was handed a new puzzle.

“This gives everybody else some opportunities and, then we have to be creative, and that’s the fun part.”

Expect New Formations, New Faces, and a Whole Lot of Experimenting

Morton hinted at multiple “different packages” this week, and the Lions have already begun leaning into heavier 11 personnel looks.

That means:

More three-WR sets

More snaps for Brock Wright

More opportunities for Kalif Raymond and Isaac TeSlaa

and More motion, shifts, and matchup hunting

Wright, Raymond, and TeSlaa combined for just two catches on eight targets last week; that won’t cut it now. Somebody has to become the intermediate-yardage safety valve LaPorta normally provides.

Morton wants mismatches. He wants creativity. He wants to put defenders in conflict. And he made it clear: the Lions are going to test people with variety until something pops.

This Is Where Detroit Evolves

Morton’s energy said everything: this isn’t about plugging a leak, it’s about discovering a different offensive identity until LaPorta returns.

More creativity.

More experimentation.

More chances for overlooked players to matter.

And above all else: fixing third down.

If the Lions get that piece right, they’ll stay afloat, and maybe come out even more dangerous than before.

The Bottom Line

The Lions aren’t trying to “survive” without Sam LaPorta. John Morton is turning this into a laboratory, and Detroit’s offense is about to try new looks, new packages, and new matchups until something sticks. If they clean up third down and someone steps up in the tight end room, Detroit can weather this stretch just fine.