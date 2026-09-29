The Detroit Lions thought they knew what their offensive line would look like when Cade Mays returned from his broken wrist.

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They may want to rethink that.

Juice Scruggs has taken advantage of his opportunity at center, and through Detroit’s first three games he has forced his way into a much bigger conversation.

During his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked whether Scruggs could potentially compete for the starting left guard job once Mays returns.

Campbell’s answer was straightforward.

“Absolutely.”

And suddenly, Detroit has a pretty interesting decision coming.

Juice Scruggs Has Forced Lions’ Hand

Remember how we got here.

Detroit signed Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract during the offseason with the expectation that he would become the team’s starting center. The Lions were attempting to stabilize a position that became a major problem following Frank Ragnow’s retirement.

Then Mays fractured a bone in his wrist during training camp.

Campbell initially said Mays would miss a “significant period of time,” while the injury was expected to sideline him approximately eight to 10 weeks.

That put Scruggs in the middle.

And he’s been good.

Really good, actually.

Through three games, Scruggs has earned a 71.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks fourth among 32 qualified NFL centers. His 78.7 run-blocking grade ranks second at the position.

Most importantly, Scruggs has allowed six pressures but zero sacks across 207 offensive snaps.

That’s not the performance of somebody begging the starter to hurry back.

Dan Campbell Now Has a Decision to Make

Mays was signed to be Detroit’s center. That hasn’t changed.

The Lions viewed Mays as an important piece of their rebuilt offensive line, and one month on injured reserve isn’t going to erase a three-year investment.

But Scruggs has complicated things.

In the best possible way.

The Lions have been searching for consistency at left guard throughout the offseason and early portion of the regular season. Christian Mahogany has received opportunities there, but injuries and uneven play across the interior have prevented Detroit from completely settling the position.

Scruggs gives Campbell another option.

He also has experience playing guard.

That means Detroit doesn’t necessarily have to choose between Mays and Scruggs.

It could choose both.

Could Lions Move Scruggs to Guard?

That’s where this gets interesting.

When Mays is cleared, Detroit could put him back at center and move Scruggs into the competition at left guard.

Campbell has now publicly acknowledged that possibility.

The Lions could also decide Scruggs is simply playing too well at center to move him and find another role for Mays, who has experience at both center and guard.

There is no reason to make that decision today.

Mays still has to get healthy, and Detroit’s offensive line has already dealt with enough injuries that worrying about having too many capable interior linemen feels almost luxurious.

But it’s coming.

The Lions entered the season hoping Scruggs could hold things together until Mays returned. Instead, the former Houston Texans second-round pick has made a case to remain somewhere in the starting five.

That is quite a turnaround for a player Detroit acquired this offseason in the trade that sent David Montgomery to Houston.

And after the problems Detroit experienced along the interior offensive line last season, nobody at Allen Park should be complaining about having options.

Lions Could Have a Good Problem

There is still plenty of football to play.

Three games don’t guarantee Scruggs will continue performing at this level, and Mays hasn’t had an opportunity to show what he can do in Detroit’s offense during the regular season.

But Campbell’s answer Tuesday was telling.

Scruggs wasn’t acquired to become the unquestioned centerpiece of Detroit’s offensive line. He entered the season because an injury forced the Lions to adjust.

Three games later, he may have played himself into a starting job even after the player he replaced comes back.

Whether that job remains at center or moves one spot over remains to be seen.

Either way, Campbell and the Lions have a decision coming.

And considering what Detroit’s offensive line looked like at times last season, having two players fighting for places in the starting five is a problem Campbell will happily take.