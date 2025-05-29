Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Lions Offseason Absences: 3 Key Starters Missing from Action on Day 1 of OTAs

The Detroit Lions offseason absences list for Day 1 of OTAs includes a few studs.
The Detroit Lions’ offseason absences list is looking a little odd this spring. As Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit pointed out, three familiar faces—Amon-Ra St. Brown, Alex Anzalone, and Frank Ragnow—haven’t shown up in any OTA photos or highlight reels so far. No reason to hit the panic button yet, but it’s enough to make fans raise an eyebrow.

Detroit Lions mock draft 2025 Detroit Lions Will Johnson NFL Draft Former Detroit Lions assistant Terrell Williams Lions offseason absences

Lions Offseason Absences: Who’s Missing and Why It Matters

Reisman’s keen eye caught St. Brown, Anzalone and Ragnow conspicuously absent on Day 1 of OTAs. Here’s the lowdown:

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: He’s definitely been in the building—rookie Isaac TeSlaa bumped into him in the hallway—but skipped the Pro Bowl with an undisclosed injury. The All-Pro receiver likely isn’t far off, but he’s nursing something that kept him out of action.
  • Alex Anzalone: Known for balancing football with family priorities, Anzalone often sits out spring drills. In addition, word on the street is that he is hoping to land a contract extension before the 2025 season kicks off. His name on the Lions offseason absences list isn’t shocking, but it will be interesting to see if he shows up for training camp without a new contract.
  • Frank Ragnow: The mystery man. No word on whether Ragnow’s absence is precautionary or something else. As one of Detroit’s highest-paid linemen, his return date will be one of coach Dan Campbell’s first questions this week.

What to Watch for Next

With the first media-open OTA practice set for Friday, all eyes will be on Dan Campbell’s remarks. Will he shed light on these Lions offseason absences? Expect updates on St. Brown’s health, Anzalone’s availability, and Ragnow’s timeline—especially as Detroit fine-tunes its Super Bowl push.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

