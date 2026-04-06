NFL Reveals Important Detroit Lions Offseason Dates

The Detroit Lions now have a clear runway into the 2026 season.

The NFL released offseason workout schedules this week, with Detroit set to begin its voluntary program on April 20 — the first step in a structured, nine-week buildup that will carry the team into summer.

Detroit’s offseason program will unfold across multiple checkpoints, highlighted by organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp in June.

The Lions are scheduled for OTA sessions May 27-29, June 2-4, and June 9-11, before wrapping up with mandatory minicamp June 16-17.

While the early portion of the program remains voluntary, attendance typically ramps up as players return to the facility to begin preparing for the upcoming season.

The NFL has announced offseason workouts dates for all 32 teams: pic.twitter.com/qtFVZbkIZO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2026

How the offseason program works

The NFL’s offseason structure is designed to gradually transition players back into football activity.

The opening phase focuses strictly on meetings, strength work, and rehabilitation — no on-field drills. That changes in the second phase, where players can participate in position-specific work at a controlled pace, though contact and full-team drills remain off limits.

By the final phase, the tempo increases.

Teams are permitted to hold OTA practices that include 7-on-7, 9-on-9, and 11-on-11 work, offering the first real look at how rosters are beginning to take shape. Even then, live contact is still prohibited.

Building toward another high-expectation season

For a Lions team coming off consecutive playoff appearances, the offseason program carries added importance.

Head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have emphasized continuity this offseason, making measured roster moves while preparing for another competitive year.

These early sessions provide a foundation, not just physically, but in terms of integrating new pieces, refining schemes, and reestablishing rhythm.

What comes next

Beyond veteran workouts, the Lions will also have the opportunity to begin their rookie development program in May, giving incoming draft picks and first-year players a head start before training camp.

From there, the calendar will quickly turn toward late July, when full training camp practices begin and roster battles intensify.

The takeaway

The schedule may be routine, but the stakes are not.

With expectations firmly established in Detroit, the work that begins April 20 is less about starting from scratch, and more about building on what’s already in place.