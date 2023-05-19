Detroit Lions’ Penei Sewell wins signed Dylan Larkin jersey

Professional athletes are a tight-knit community, regardless of their chosen sport. Detroit is certainly no exception to that notion, and we got a first-hand demonstration as Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell shared a moment with Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin during Frank Ragnow‘s Rags Remembered Foundation benefit.

Rags Remembered works to lift up disadvantaged youth

“Rags Remembered” was started by Ragnow as a tribute to his late father, who passed away in 2016 as a result of a heart attack. The focus of the foundation “aims to support grieving families and disadvantaged youth, while also providing therapeutic nature experiences.”

Ragnow had this to say upon the genesis of the foundation:

“My dad was incredible, I can’t say it enough,” Ragnow said. “One thing that a lot of people told me at (his) funeral was he had the ability to make everybody feel like they’re the most important person in the room. I don’t think I accomplish that like my dad did, but I definitely try to.”

Penei Sewell won a signed Dylan Larkin jersey as a prize

During yesterday's benefit, it was Sewell who won the prize of a signed jersey from Larkin, and their meeting was captured on video:

Wrapping It Up: Both the Lions and Red Wings aim to take the next step in 2023

Both Sewell and Larkin are vital pieces on their respective teams, both of whom are looking to get back into the postseason in 2023.

Let's hope that both players can help lead the way for us Motor City sports fans to enjoy some good playoff action again!