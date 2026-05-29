Dan Campbell Provides Injury Updates, Urges Patience Ahead of Friday’s OTAs

The Detroit Lions officially opened Organized Team Activities on Friday in Allen Park, and head coach Dan Campbell addressed several injury situations before practice began.

The biggest takeaway?

Several key Lions players continue to make progress in their recoveries, but fans should not be concerned about who is and isn’t participating in early OTA sessions.

Campbell Says Key Players Are Improving

According to reports from Allen Park, Campbell said that Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, and Sam LaPorta are all “improving” from their respective injuries.

However, Campbell noted that none of the three would be practicing during Friday’s OTA session.

The update is generally viewed as encouraging, especially in LaPorta’s case, as Lions fans continue to closely monitor the recovery of one of the team’s most important offensive weapons.

Terrion Arnold Also Sitting Out

Campbell also revealed that cornerback Terrion Arnold would not be participating in Thursday’s practice.

In addition, Campbell indicated there would be several other players unavailable, including some rookies.

Before concerns could start spreading on social media, Campbell delivered a simple message:

“Don’t read into it.”

That comment serves as a reminder that OTAs are voluntary workouts and teams frequently exercise caution with injured veterans and young players this time of year.

Lions Moving Away From Rookie Minicamp

Campbell also explained why Detroit chose not to hold a traditional rookie minicamp this offseason.

“It’s not worth it anymore,” Campbell said.

According to Campbell, the decision was influenced by the league’s reaction to injuries suffered during last year’s rookie minicamp period.

The Lions instead appear focused on bringing their rookies along gradually while avoiding unnecessary injury risks before training camp.

The Bigger Picture

While fans naturally want to see every star player on the field, Thursday’s updates do not appear to signal any setbacks.

If anything, Campbell’s comments suggest the organization is simply taking a cautious approach with several important contributors as the offseason program ramps up.

The Lions still have multiple OTA sessions, mandatory minicamp, and all of training camp ahead before the 2026 season kicks off.

For now, Campbell’s message was clear:

Don’t panic.