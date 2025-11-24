Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving Day Point Spread Revealed

The last time the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers met, it was Week 1 at Lambeau Field, and Detroit looked nothing like the team we’ve watched claw their way to 7–4. Green Bay punched them in the mouth in the opener — 27–13 — and the Lions have been quietly circling Thanksgiving Day ever since.

Now, with the Packers sitting at 7–3–1 and the Lions fresh off a chaotic overtime win over the Giants, Vegas has dropped the Week 13 opening line.

And guess what?

According to DraftKings, Detroit is a 3-point favorite.

Yes, even after the offense has been sputtering. Yes, even after Week 1. Yes, even after Dan Campbell basically aged 10 years on the sideline Sunday.

Let’s break it down.

Different Vibes Heading into Thanksgiving

Both teams are coming off wins… but the vibes couldn’t be more different.

Green Bay:

They just handled the Vikings at Lambeau, and their defense is suddenly playing with real confidence. Their pass rush has been the story of the season, and Jordan Love has been better than people want to admit, especially in clutch moments.

Detroit:

They had to dig themselves out of the Mariana Trench to beat the Giants. The offense still isn’t fully clicking under Campbell’s new play-calling stretch, but the team’s stars, Gibbs, St. Brown, Hutchinson, Bates, bailed them out when it mattered.

Vegas sees all that… and still leans Detroit -3.

Why? Because Thanksgiving at Ford Field has become a different kind of animal.

The Bottom Line

Vegas opening the line at Lions -3 is a sign of respect. A sign of faith, even.

They’re telling you:

Yeah, Detroit looks messy right now, but they still have the better roster, the better playmakers, and the home-field edge.

This game is dripping with storylines: revenge, division implications, momentum, playoff seeding, and maybe even “Dan Campbell’s offense finally wakes up.”

Whether you’re betting it or just stress-eating turkey legs, this is shaping up to be one of the most important Thanksgiving games Ford Field has hosted in years.