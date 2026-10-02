The Detroit Lions may have another variable to deal with when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football. This one, however, could actually work in Detroit’s favor.

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Rain is expected to be a factor in Charlotte, where the Lions and Panthers will meet at Bank of America Stadium. The current Sunday night forecast calls for rain showers, high humidity and relatively light winds around kickoff.

That could turn a matchup featuring two explosive offenses into something considerably messier. It could also highlight one area where Detroit may be particularly well equipped to handle the conditions.

Jake Bates Could Give Lions an Edge in Bad Weather

The Lions aren’t waiting until Sunday to find out how their specialists respond to a wet football. Detroit practiced outside in the rain Thursday, giving players an opportunity to work through some of the issues that could surface in Carolina.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp believes Jake Bates’ kicking style could be particularly useful if the conditions deteriorate. According to the team’s Thursday coordinator notes, Bates’ powerful drive through the football and lower trajectory are naturally suited for kicking through wind and adverse weather.

Bates gives Detroit confidence from distances where other teams might become more conservative in poor conditions. If Sunday turns into the type of game where points are harder to manufacture, having a kicker comfortable driving the ball through imperfect weather suddenly becomes a significant asset.

Lions Are Built to Survive an Ugly Game

The possible advantage extends beyond Detroit’s kicker. A wet field could encourage both teams to lean more heavily on the running game, an area where the Lions have Jahmyr Gibbs and an offensive line capable of taking control of a game.

Detroit doesn’t have to abandon its passing attack simply because it rains, but there would be little reason to force the issue if conditions make throwing and catching more difficult. Gibbs gives Drew Petzing an option to attack Carolina on the ground while still creating opportunities in the short passing game.

The Lions also enter Sunday with some encouraging news on the other side of the ball. D.J. Wonnum returned to full participation Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice with a back injury, while the latest Detroit injury report showed only three players dealing with injuries.

That could become important if weather turns the game into a more physical fight. Wet-weather football often puts an increased premium on tackling, protecting the football and winning at the line of scrimmage rather than simply creating explosive plays.

Rain Could Create Problems Too

None of this means Detroit should be rooting for a downpour. A slick football can create problems for everyone, and the Lions’ returners will have to be particularly careful if kickoffs begin skipping or bouncing unpredictably on the wet surface.

Turnovers are the quickest way for weather to erase a talent advantage. One mishandled snap, fumble or botched return can change an entire game, especially on the road.

But Detroit has at least had the opportunity to prepare for what may be coming. The Lions intentionally worked through wet conditions Thursday, and their kicker’s natural style could give them one small but meaningful advantage if Mother Nature decides to become part of Sunday night’s show.

The Lions would undoubtedly prefer to win because Jared Goff, Gibbs and the offense light up the scoreboard. If the night instead becomes wet, sloppy and uncomfortable, Detroit appears to have a few tools that could make those conditions easier to survive.