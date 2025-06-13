Could the Detroit Lions Pull Off a Big Trade to Complete Their Super Bowl Puzzle?

The Detroit Lions are in win-now mode, and nobody’s pretending otherwise.

Coming off a 15-2 season and armed with a Super Bowl-caliber offense, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Brad Holmes and company will make one final splash to address their biggest lingering need: the pass rush.

A new Bleacher Report article thinks they should—and Alex Kay laid out a bold trade idea that would bring future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack to Motown for the 2025.

TL;DR:

The Lions are being linked to a potential trade for Khalil Mack.

Bleacher Report proposes Detroit send a 5th-round pick to the Chargers.

The 34-year-old edge rusher had 17 sacks in 2023.

Adding him could solidify Detroit’s defense for a Super Bowl run.

Lions Could Target Veteran Pass Rusher in Blockbuster Trade

With Aidan Hutchinson already anchoring the defensive front, Detroit doesn’t necessarily need a superstar. But what they do need is depth, leadership, and someone opposing quarterbacks won’t overlook.

Enter the proposed solution: a future Hall of Fame pass rusher who posted a career-high 17 sacks in 2023. (Note: Mack had six sacks in 16 games in 2024)

Alex Kay’s reasoning? The Chargers might begin unloading veterans if they struggle early, and this pass rusher—still productive and now 34—fits the mold of a guy who could thrive on a contender like the Lions.

“If the Los Angeles Chargers fall flat out of the gate this season, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see them start selling off impact veterans who could affect the postseason race with their new team,” Kay said.

“Khalil Mack fits the bill as a pricy veteran in the twilight of his career who can still make key contributions,” Kay added. “He’s earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the last three seasons—including in 2023 when he notched a career-high 17 sacks—and the Bolts rewarded his consistent efforts with a one-year, $18 million extension back in March.”

Why This Move Would Make Sense for Detroit

Let’s be honest—adding a veteran with 100+ career sacks and recent Pro Bowl appearances for the cost of a fifth-round pick feels like stealing.

Detroit has over $40 million in cap space and one goal: raise the Lombardi Trophy. The leadership and production this pass rusher could bring wouldn’t just help in January—it might be the difference between a parade and a letdown.

He wouldn’t need to play 80% of snaps. Just give Detroit situational firepower, mentorship for young guys like Josh Paschal and Ahmed Hassanein, and an edge presence when Hutchinson is doubled.

Sound familiar? That’s the exact recipe championship teams have followed for years—adding savvy veterans who can still flash when it matters most.

The Bottom Line

This potential trade wouldn’t be about flash—it would be about finishing the job. The Lions are built to win now. And if one final piece could turn their playoff defense into a championship-caliber unit, why not go get him?

The price is right. The fit is perfect. And if the Chargers start slipping, Brad Holmes should be ready to make the call.