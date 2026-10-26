Amon-Ra St. Brown turned nine catches into 153 yards on Sunday, and PFF came away with the highest offensive grade of any Lion in the game next to his name. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers by a final score of 20-17 at Ford Field to improve to 4-2, Green Bay dropped to 4-3, and the Lions PFF grades that came out of the game had four of the top five offensive players in Detroit’s favor.

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Lions PFF Grades on Offense

In the initial PFF grades for the Lions and Packers game, Amon-Ra St. Brown led the way for Detroit at 88.6 across 53 snaps. The wide receiver caught nine passes for 153 yards without a touchdown and averaged 17.0 yards per reception. Detroit Sports Nation asked two weeks ago whether the Lions had an Amon-Ra St. Brown problem. Sunday was his answer.

Jameson Williams was graded a 76.0 by PFF on 57 snaps. Williams caught five passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 18.2 yards per reception.

The other two Lions in the game’s top five on offense were up front. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell graded 75.2 on 68 snaps, and offensive guard Tate Ratledge graded 72.3 on 68 snaps.

Top Defensive Players From PFF for Detroit

The top five rated Lions defensive players by PFF were 1. Brian Branch, safety, 45 snaps (92.6 PFF grade), 2. Aidan Hutchinson, defensive end, 58 snaps (90.1 PFF grade), 3. Tyleik Williams, defensive tackle, 34 snaps (89.8 PFF grade), 4. Khalil Dorsey, cornerback, 14 snaps (87.8 PFF grade), and 5. D.J. Reed, cornerback, 61 snaps (86.5 PFF grade).

Brian Branch Made His Return Count

Sunday was Branch’s first game of the season. The safety tore his Achilles tendon last December, opened the year on the reserve/PUP list, and the Lions activated him on Saturday after he missed the first six games. Branch finished with four tackles, one interception and one pass deflection.

Hutchinson had two tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection, five quarterback hits and a sack of Jordan Love that cost Green Bay 10 yards, his fifth sack of the season. Tyleik Williams had two tackles, and D.J. Reed added four tackles and one pass deflection.

There was a clear difference on this defense with Branch back on the field. Detroit will need that version of it the rest of the way.