fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Announce Unfortunate Decision on Veteran Defender

Detroit Lions roster moves Shane Zylstra Detroit Lions injury report Week 3 Detroit Lions Uniform Combo Week 3 Detroit Lions Anthony Richardson trade rumors rebuttal Detroit Lions Uniform Combo Detroit Lions cornerback options Taylor Decker injury update Justin Rogers Detroit Lions Bengals Detroit Lions Uniform Combo Detroit Lions Sign Jammie Robinson D.J. Reed compensatory pick Herman Moore and Jason Hanson Hall of Fame Quinnen Williams trade rumors Detroit Lions Detroit Lions injury report Week 10 Pat O’Connor injured reserve
View Comments

The Detroit Lions made a late-week roster move on Friday, placing veteran defensive lineman Pat O’Connor on injured reserve and officially ruling him out for Sunday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

O’Connor, 32, has been dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him last week against the Washington Commanders. Early signs this week pointed toward progress after he logged a limited practice on Wednesday, but his absence on both Thursday and Friday indicated that his recovery had stalled.

The setback ultimately prompted Detroit to move him to IR, where he will now be required to miss a minimum of four games.

O’Connor appeared in eight games for the Lions this season, recording five solo tackles, five assists, and one pass deflection, providing depth and veteran stability along Detroit’s defensive front. A former seventh-round pick of the Lions in 2017, O’Connor has carved out an eight-year NFL career, including six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Super Bowl.

His move to IR opens a roster spot ahead of Detroit’s primetime showdown with the defending Super Bowl champions, a game carrying major NFC implications.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments