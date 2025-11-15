Detroit Lions Announce Unfortunate Decision on Veteran Defender

The Detroit Lions made a late-week roster move on Friday, placing veteran defensive lineman Pat O’Connor on injured reserve and officially ruling him out for Sunday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

O’Connor, 32, has been dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him last week against the Washington Commanders. Early signs this week pointed toward progress after he logged a limited practice on Wednesday, but his absence on both Thursday and Friday indicated that his recovery had stalled.

The setback ultimately prompted Detroit to move him to IR, where he will now be required to miss a minimum of four games.

O’Connor appeared in eight games for the Lions this season, recording five solo tackles, five assists, and one pass deflection, providing depth and veteran stability along Detroit’s defensive front. A former seventh-round pick of the Lions in 2017, O’Connor has carved out an eight-year NFL career, including six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Super Bowl.

His move to IR opens a roster spot ahead of Detroit’s primetime showdown with the defending Super Bowl champions, a game carrying major NFC implications.