Detroit Lions Predicted to Land Amon-Ra St. Brown 2.0 in 2025 NFL Draft

A new mock draft links the Lions to a wide receiver who mirrors Amon-Ra St. Brown’s playstyle — and the possibilities for Detroit’s offense are pretty exciting.

We’re officially in NFL Draft week, and mock drafts are flying in hot. The Detroit Lions hold the No. 28 overall pick, and according to Draft Countdown’s Brian Lamb, they might use it on a player who looks an awful lot like their current superstar, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

That player? Emeka Egbuka, wide receiver out of Ohio State.

What Makes Egbuka “St. Brown 2.0”?

It’s not just his position — it’s his entire approach to the game. Like St. Brown, Egbuka operates primarily out of the slot, thrives on technique and timing, and is a quarterback’s dream due to his sharp route running and ability to win contested catches.

He led Ohio State in catches, was a team captain, and earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors despite injuries impacting his final season. His tape shows a gritty, cerebral player who creates separation through football IQ, not just athleticism — much like the Lions’ current WR1.

Would Detroit Really Double Down at Slot WR?

Here’s the fun part: this pairing may not seem “necessary” on paper — after all, Amon-Ra St. Brown isn’t going anywhere, as he signed a massive contract extension before the 2024 season.

But Lions’ new OC John Morton brings his own twist as the new offensive coordinator, having two shifty, reliable, ultra-competitive slot-style receivers could create nightmare matchups for defenses.

You’d have mismatches all over the field, and with Jameson Williams stretching things deep, it could get chaotic in the best way.

Final Thought

Will it happen? Maybe not. But if it does, just remember the name: Emeka Egbuka might be catching passes at Ford Field sooner than we think.