Detroit Lions Predicted to Land Amon-Ra St. Brown 2.0 in 2025 NFL Draft

A new mock draft links the Lions to a wide receiver who mirrors Amon-Ra St. Brown’s playstyle — and the possibilities for Detroit’s offense are pretty exciting.

We’re officially in NFL Draft week, and mock drafts are flying in hot. The Detroit Lions hold the No. 28 overall pick, and according to Draft Countdown’s Brian Lamb, they might use it on a player who looks an awful lot like their current superstar, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

That player? Emeka Egbuka, wide receiver out of Ohio State.

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2.0

What Makes Egbuka “St. Brown 2.0”?

It’s not just his position — it’s his entire approach to the game. Like St. Brown, Egbuka operates primarily out of the slot, thrives on technique and timing, and is a quarterback’s dream due to his sharp route running and ability to win contested catches.

He led Ohio State in catches, was a team captain, and earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors despite injuries impacting his final season. His tape shows a gritty, cerebral player who creates separation through football IQ, not just athleticism — much like the Lions’ current WR1.

Would Detroit Really Double Down at Slot WR?

Here’s the fun part: this pairing may not seem “necessary” on paper — after all, Amon-Ra St. Brown isn’t going anywhere, as he signed a massive contract extension before the 2024 season.

But Lions’ new OC John Morton brings his own twist as the new offensive coordinator, having two shifty, reliable, ultra-competitive slot-style receivers could create nightmare matchups for defenses.

You’d have mismatches all over the field, and with Jameson Williams stretching things deep, it could get chaotic in the best way.

Final Thought

Will it happen? Maybe not. But if it does, just remember the name: Emeka Egbuka might be catching passes at Ford Field sooner than we think.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners