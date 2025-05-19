Detroit Lions Predicted to Replace Jameson Williams in 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are projected to select Oklahoma WR Deion Burks in the 2026 NFL Draft as a potential long-term replacement for Jameson Williams.

Could Detroit go back to the WR well in 2026 to plan for life after Jamo?

The Detroit Lions have one of the NFL’s most explosive passing attacks, but with Jameson Williams approaching a contract crossroads, the front office may already be looking to the future. According to WalterFootball, Detroit is projected to draft Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft — a move that could signal a shift in their long-term wide receiver strategy.

TL;DR

Jameson Williams’ Future in Detroit Still Uncertain

Let’s be clear: Jameson Williams isn’t going anywhere right now. He’s under contract through 2025, with a team option for 2026. But the Lions are already thinking long-term.

Williams has flashed elite speed and deep-ball ability, but injuries and inconsistency have prevented him from breaking out as a true WR1. Through three seasons, he’s totaled 83 receptions, 1,396 yards, and 10 touchdowns — solid, but not star-level for a former first-rounder.

And with Amon-Ra St. Brown now locked in long-term and commanding WR1-type targets, Detroit may be preparing for the possibility that Williams’ future lies elsewhere in 2027 and beyond.

According to Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball, the Lions could look to add a dynamic pass-catcher early in next year’s draft. His projection? Deion Burks, the speedy Oklahoma wideout with serious big-play potential.

“The Lions could stand to add another weapon to a receiving corps with just two viable threats,” Cherepinsky wrote. “Deion Burks is small, but has terrific play-making ability.”

It’s an eyebrow-raising prediction. Burks, a Michigan native from Belleville High School, originally played for Purdue before transferring to Oklahoma in 2024. Despite limited action (just 5 games due to injury), Burks caught 31 passes for 245 yards and 3 touchdowns.

While those numbers don’t scream “first-rounder” today, scouts are enamored with his speed, route running, and yards-after-catch potential. If he stays healthy in 2025, Burks could skyrocket up draft boards.

St. Brown, Jamo, and Burks? That Would Be Dangerous

Imagine this trio in 2026:

Amon-Ra St. Brown , one of the league’s most reliable route runners.

, one of the league’s most reliable route runners. Jameson Williams , a vertical threat with game-breaking speed.

, a vertical threat with game-breaking speed. Deion Burks, a shifty, explosive playmaker in the slot or outside.

Even if Burks starts as WR4, his skillset fits what John Morton — the Lions’ new offensive coordinator — is known for: getting speed in space. Detroit’s WR room could go from “underrated” to outright terrifying if Burks pops.

Planning for Life After Ben Johnson

Let’s not forget: Ben Johnson is gone. The mastermind behind Detroit’s high-flying offense is now coaching the Chicago Bears, and John Morton is tasked with keeping the Lions near the top of the passing leaderboard.

Drafting a player like Burks isn’t just about replacing Jamo — it’s about keeping the machine humming. Depth at WR matters, especially when injuries hit or contracts expire. Detroit knows this.

📊 Key Stats & Further Reading

, adding homegrown appeal to the prediction. 🔗 WalterFootball’s 2026 Mock Draft

📰 Lions WR depth chart breakdown

📖 2025 Detroit Lions schedule

The Bottom Line

The Lions may not need a new wide receiver today — but the NFL is all about staying one step ahead. With Jameson Williams’ contract clock ticking and a new offensive coordinator calling the shots, adding another dynamic playmaker like Deion Burks could be the perfect insurance policy.

Burks still has to prove himself in 2025. But if he delivers on his potential? He could be wearing Honolulu Blue next spring — and giving defenses headaches by fall.



Sources: Walter Football, ESPN.com, OurLads. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.