Detroit Lions Predicted to Trade for 7-Time Pro Bowl OL Joel Bitonio

The Detroit Lions have spent the offseason patching roster leaks like a Nascar pit crew, yet one question still gnaws at Brad Holmes’ to-do list: Who locks down left guard on a roster otherwise built to chase Lombardi?

Enter veteran road-grader Joel Bitonio, a 161-game starter and seven-time Pro Bowler whose name surfaced this week in For The Win’s trade-target column by Cory Woodroof. The premise is simple: Cleveland appears headed for a retool, Detroit smells Super Bowl air, and two late Day-3 picks could flip Bitonio from Brown & Orange to Honolulu Blue.

Why Bitonio Fits the “Win-Now” Blueprint

Instant upgrade : Bitonio logged 1,178 snaps and allowed just three sacks last season, per PFF. Slotting him next to Taylor Decker —and across from second-year stud Penei Sewell —gives Detroit arguably the NFC’s nastiest bookend-guard combo.

: Bitonio logged 1,178 snaps and allowed just three sacks last season, per PFF. Slotting him next to —and across from second-year stud —gives Detroit arguably the NFC’s nastiest bookend-guard combo. Scheme familiarity : New offensive coordinator John Morton inherits Ben Johnson’s zone-heavy DNA; Bitonio has thrived in nearly every blocking scheme Cleveland threw his way over 11 seasons.

: New offensive coordinator inherits Ben Johnson’s zone-heavy DNA; Bitonio has thrived in nearly every blocking scheme Cleveland threw his way over 11 seasons. Locker-room bonus: At 33, Bitonio supplies playoff wisdom a young interior (rookie Tate Ratledge, plus holdovers Graham Glasgow and Christian Mahogany) can absorb on the fly.

Proposed Trade at a Glance

To Cleveland To Detroit 2026 6th-round pick G Joel Bitonio 2027 7th-round pick —

Cleveland recently signed Teven Jenkins and carries a bloated cap sheet—two reasons GM Andrew Berry could bank late picks toward a long-term quarterback solution.

Depth-Chart Ripple Effect

LG C RG Joel Bitonio (proj.)* Frank Ragnow Tate Ratledge / Graham Glasgow Christian Mahogany Graham Glasgow Bitonio could slide right if Ratledge struggles

Glasgow, who labored through a down 2024 and is penciled at left guard per spring OTAs, would pivot to veteran swing-interior duty. Mahogany—penciled in as RG since Zeitler’s departure—gets another year to develop under Kelvin Sheppard’s newly installed practice tempo.

Bottom Line

For two late-round scratch-offs, Brad Holmes can rent a perennial Pro Bowler who still moves defenders like folding chairs. If Cleveland’s phone lines open, Detroit should sprint—not jog—to seal the deal. Windows this big deserve double-pane protection, and Joel Bitonio could be the glass Detroit needs to hoist February hardware.