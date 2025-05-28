Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Detroit Lions Predicted to Trade for 7-Time Pro Bowl OL Joel Bitonio

A new trade rumor links the Detroit Lions to a multi-year Pro Bowl offensive lineman.
Isaac TeSlaa Brad Holmes favorite wide receiver Lions predicted to trade for Joel Bitonio

The Detroit Lions have spent the offseason patching roster leaks like a Nascar pit crew, yet one question still gnaws at Brad Holmes’ to-do list: Who locks down left guard on a roster otherwise built to chase Lombardi?

Enter veteran road-grader Joel Bitonio, a 161-game starter and seven-time Pro Bowler whose name surfaced this week in For The Win’s trade-target column by Cory Woodroof. The premise is simple: Cleveland appears headed for a retool, Detroit smells Super Bowl air, and two late Day-3 picks could flip Bitonio from Brown & Orange to Honolulu Blue.

Why Bitonio Fits the “Win-Now” Blueprint

  • Instant upgrade: Bitonio logged 1,178 snaps and allowed just three sacks last season, per PFF. Slotting him next to Taylor Decker—and across from second-year stud Penei Sewell—gives Detroit arguably the NFC’s nastiest bookend-guard combo.
  • Scheme familiarity: New offensive coordinator John Morton inherits Ben Johnson’s zone-heavy DNA; Bitonio has thrived in nearly every blocking scheme Cleveland threw his way over 11 seasons.
  • Locker-room bonus: At 33, Bitonio supplies playoff wisdom a young interior (rookie Tate Ratledge, plus holdovers Graham Glasgow and Christian Mahogany) can absorb on the fly.

Proposed Trade at a Glance

To ClevelandTo Detroit
2026 6th-round pickG Joel Bitonio
2027 7th-round pick

Cleveland recently signed Teven Jenkins and carries a bloated cap sheet—two reasons GM Andrew Berry could bank late picks toward a long-term quarterback solution.

Depth-Chart Ripple Effect

LGCRG
Joel Bitonio (proj.)*Frank RagnowTate Ratledge / Graham Glasgow
Christian MahoganyGraham GlasgowBitonio could slide right if Ratledge struggles

Glasgow, who labored through a down 2024 and is penciled at left guard per spring OTAs, would pivot to veteran swing-interior duty. Mahogany—penciled in as RG since Zeitler’s departure—gets another year to develop under Kelvin Sheppard’s newly installed practice tempo.

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day opponent Detroit Lions Bar Rescue appearance

Bottom Line

For two late-round scratch-offs, Brad Holmes can rent a perennial Pro Bowler who still moves defenders like folding chairs. If Cleveland’s phone lines open, Detroit should sprint—not jog—to seal the deal. Windows this big deserve double-pane protection, and Joel Bitonio could be the glass Detroit needs to hoist February hardware.

Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

