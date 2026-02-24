Detroit Lions Reward Bruce Gradkowski With Promotion

The Detroit Lions continue to show their commitment to internal development, both on the roster and on the coaching staff.

When the team officially announced its full 2026 coaching staff, one move stood out as a quiet but meaningful promotion: Bruce Gradkowski has been elevated from offensive assistant to assistant wide receivers coach.

It’s a step that reinforces how highly Detroit values Gradkowski, who has quickly established himself as one of the organization’s most trusted young offensive minds.

A Fast-Rising Coach in Detroit

Gradkowski, 43, joined the Lions ahead of the 2025 season after a highly successful stint as offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL/UFL. His offenses were among the league’s most productive, fueled by strong quarterback play from A.J. McCarron and breakout production from former NFL wideout Hakeem Butler.

That success didn’t go unnoticed in NFL circles, or inside Allen Park.

Detroit reportedly blocked the Miami Dolphins from interviewing Gradkowski for their quarterbacks coach vacancy earlier this offseason, signaling how intent the Lions were on keeping him in the building. Rather than risk losing him, the organization created a new role and promoted him internally.

Notably, the Lions did not employ an assistant wide receivers coach in 2025, making this promotion both strategic and intentional.

A Key Role in a High-Powered Passing Attack

Gradkowski will now work directly under wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery, helping guide one of the NFL’s most productive passing units. Despite widespread expectations that Detroit’s offense would take a step back following Ben Johnson’s departure, the Lions finished the 2025 season with:

A top-three passing offense

A top-five offense overall

Gradkowski played a significant behind-the-scenes role in maintaining that level of production, contributing to weekly game planning, quarterback preparation, and offensive structure.

His expanded responsibilities will be especially important as the Lions transition into a new era under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. With continuity on the coaching staff and another experienced voice in the wide receivers room, Detroit is prioritizing stability over sweeping change.

Why This Promotion Matters

This move reflects a broader organizational philosophy under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes: reward performance, develop from within, and retain ascending talent before the rest of the league catches up.

Gradkowski isn’t just a former NFL quarterback or a successful spring-league coordinator—he’s now firmly part of Detroit’s long-term offensive vision. As the Lions continue to build around elite weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown, expanding the infrastructure around the passing game could pay dividends well beyond 2026.

Sometimes the most impactful offseason moves aren’t splashy signings or headline-grabbing trades. Sometimes, they’re promotions like this one.