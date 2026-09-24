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Detroit Lions Announce 2 Roster Moves Following Wednesday’s Practice

Lions promote Seth McLaughlin
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The Detroit Lions made two roster moves Wednesday, promoting center Seth McLaughlin to the active roster and bringing linebacker Joe Bachie back on the practice squad.

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The club confirmed both transactions in its official announcement.

McLaughlin’s promotion gives Detroit another interior offensive-line option while center Cade Mays remains on injured reserve. McLaughlin was previously elevated from the practice squad for Detroit’s Week 2 game in Buffalo, but Wednesday’s move places him on the 53-man roster.

Bachie’s return comes just after the Lions released him in a corresponding move for safety Bishop Fitzgerald. The linebacker is now back in the building as a practice-squad option, preserving valuable familiarity and special-teams depth.

Drew Petzing Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions injury report September 10 Detroit Lions final Week 1 injury report Detroit Lions salary cap space Levi Onwuzurike Ben Stille Lions Christian Izien Week 1 status Christian Izien Week 1 status Brad Holmes Tate Ratledge center Avonte Maddox injury Detroit Lions Week 2 Injury Report Lions Joey Porter Jr trade Avonte Maddox injury Lions workout Jordan Fuller Jalen Mills Detroit Lions Jalen Mills practice squad Lions practice squad safeties Lions promote Seth McLaughlin

McLaughlin fills an important backup-center need

Detroit’s offensive line has already been tested through two games, and McLaughlin’s promotion gives the coaching staff another player capable of working at center and along the interior.

The former Alabama and Ohio State lineman joined the Lions on a reserve/future contract in January. McLaughlin earned the Rimington Trophy as college football’s top center during his final season at Ohio State, and his Lions player bio highlights the experience that made him a logical depth option.

His promotion is particularly relevant with Mays on injured reserve and several offensive linemen appearing on Detroit’s initial Week 3 injury report. McLaughlin may not be headed for an immediate starting role, but active-roster depth at center is far more important than a standard practice-squad transaction.

Bachie returns after brief roster detour

Bachie’s release did not end his time with Detroit. Instead, it created a brief roster shuffle as the Lions made room for Fitzgerald, who was signed from Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

By returning Bachie to the practice squad, Detroit keeps an experienced linebacker available while retaining flexibility on the 53-man roster. His knowledge of the scheme makes this a sensible move, especially as the Lions continue to make adjustments across the defense.

The roster has moved quickly this week. Detroit is still navigating a depleted secondary after Avonte Maddox was lost for the season, while Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain sidelined.

For now, McLaughlin gives Detroit needed offensive-line insurance, and Bachie gives the Lions a familiar linebacker ready if another opening develops.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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