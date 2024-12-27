fb
Friday, December 27, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsLions QB Hendon Hooker Opens Up About Return Of Teddy Bridgewater
Detroit Lions

Lions QB Hendon Hooker Opens Up About Return Of Teddy Bridgewater

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions made waves this week with the announcement that they were signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who had retired following the 2023 season to coach high school football. The move raised plenty of questions, particularly surrounding the future of Lions backup QB, Hendon Hooker. While some speculated about the potential impact on Hooker, both the Lions’ coaching staff and Hooker himself have made it clear that the decision was not a knock on the young quarterback.

Hendon Hooker

Dan Campbell Clarifies the Decision

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was quick to address any concerns regarding Hooker’s role after the signing of Bridgewater. “Doesn’t mean we’re disappointed in Hooker,” Campbell said. “That’s not what this means, it just means this gives us somebody that’s played a lot in the NFL, we’re getting ready for the playoffs. And so, it’ll be good to get him back in the fold with us.”

Hendon Hooker’s Reaction

Hooker, who is in his first season with the Lions, said he had expected Bridgewater to return at some point but was uncertain about the timing. “I figured Teddy was going to come back here this season,” Hooker said. “I didn't know when. I knew when his season was over he was going to come back. I mean, we’ve been talking about it since the summer.”

While Hooker expressed understanding of the situation, he also acknowledged how valuable Bridgewater’s return is for the Lions as they head into a playoff push. The veteran QB’s presence brings a level of comfort and experience that the Lions’ coaching staff values greatly.

Teddy Bridgewater compliments Detroit Lions Teddy Bridgewater says he will wear illegal number

Support and Mentorship

Hendon Hooker emphasized how important Bridgewater has been as a mentor. “Definitely miss my guy just being in the room and leaning on him whenever Jared is doing his own thing,” Hooker said. “Still asking questions. He’s still my mentor at the end of the day, so any questions I have about life or this game of football or being a pro always seem to lean on Teddy.”

Despite the added competition with Bridgewater's return, Hooker remains focused on his growth and development as a quarterback. “Throughout all my years of playing football, I've always been in a quarterback competition,” Hooker said. “So it's just the nature of the business. Just bring your game.”

Detroit Lions Chris Smith

Looking Ahead For Hendon Hooker And Teddy Bridgewater

With the Lions preparing for a Super Bowl run, Campbell confirmed that both Hooker and Bridgewater could play if needed, should Jared Goff become unavailable. “The guys know him well, the coaches know him well, and he brings a certain level of comfort to us,” Campbell explained. The addition of Bridgewater to the team strengthens the Lions' quarterback room as they gear up for a potential postseason push.

As the Lions' roster continues to take shape for the playoffs, both Hendon Hooker and Teddy Bridgewater will play key roles in ensuring the team is ready for whatever challenges lie ahead. For Hooker, the opportunity to learn from another experienced quarterback like Bridgewater only enhances his growth as he continues to develop into a future asset for the Lions.

Previous article
Detroit Tigers Submit Bid For International Sensation Roki Sasaki
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions