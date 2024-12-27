Lions QB Hendon Hooker Opens Up About Return Of Teddy Bridgewater

The Detroit Lions made waves this week with the announcement that they were signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who had retired following the 2023 season to coach high school football. The move raised plenty of questions, particularly surrounding the future of Lions backup QB, Hendon Hooker. While some speculated about the potential impact on Hooker, both the Lions’ coaching staff and Hooker himself have made it clear that the decision was not a knock on the young quarterback.

Dan Campbell Clarifies the Decision

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was quick to address any concerns regarding Hooker’s role after the signing of Bridgewater. “Doesn’t mean we’re disappointed in Hooker,” Campbell said. “That’s not what this means, it just means this gives us somebody that’s played a lot in the NFL, we’re getting ready for the playoffs. And so, it’ll be good to get him back in the fold with us.”

Hendon Hooker’s Reaction

Hooker, who is in his first season with the Lions, said he had expected Bridgewater to return at some point but was uncertain about the timing. “I figured Teddy was going to come back here this season,” Hooker said. “I didn't know when. I knew when his season was over he was going to come back. I mean, we’ve been talking about it since the summer.”

While Hooker expressed understanding of the situation, he also acknowledged how valuable Bridgewater’s return is for the Lions as they head into a playoff push. The veteran QB’s presence brings a level of comfort and experience that the Lions’ coaching staff values greatly.

Support and Mentorship

Hendon Hooker emphasized how important Bridgewater has been as a mentor. “Definitely miss my guy just being in the room and leaning on him whenever Jared is doing his own thing,” Hooker said. “Still asking questions. He’s still my mentor at the end of the day, so any questions I have about life or this game of football or being a pro always seem to lean on Teddy.”

Despite the added competition with Bridgewater's return, Hooker remains focused on his growth and development as a quarterback. “Throughout all my years of playing football, I've always been in a quarterback competition,” Hooker said. “So it's just the nature of the business. Just bring your game.”

Looking Ahead For Hendon Hooker And Teddy Bridgewater

With the Lions preparing for a Super Bowl run, Campbell confirmed that both Hooker and Bridgewater could play if needed, should Jared Goff become unavailable. “The guys know him well, the coaches know him well, and he brings a certain level of comfort to us,” Campbell explained. The addition of Bridgewater to the team strengthens the Lions' quarterback room as they gear up for a potential postseason push.

As the Lions' roster continues to take shape for the playoffs, both Hendon Hooker and Teddy Bridgewater will play key roles in ensuring the team is ready for whatever challenges lie ahead. For Hooker, the opportunity to learn from another experienced quarterback like Bridgewater only enhances his growth as he continues to develop into a future asset for the Lions.