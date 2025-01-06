Lions QB Jared Goff Praises Defense’s Grit: ‘They Don’t Care About Injuries’

Following the Detroit Lions’ impressive victory over the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Jared Goff shared his thoughts on how the upcoming bye week will benefit the team, especially as they look to manage injuries heading into the playoffs.

Jared Goff's Confidence in the Lions' Resilience

When asked about how important the bye week will be for the Lions, Goff emphasized that, while rest and recovery are important, he never doubts the team’s ability to rise above injuries. “I will never count our guys out with injuries, never,” Goff stated confidently. “Yeah, sure to answer your question, yes – getting the rest with injuries absolutely helps.”

Defense's Mentality and Grit

Goff highlighted the incredible resilience of the Lions’ defense, which has dealt with numerous injuries throughout the season. Despite the challenges, the defense has stepped up in a big way, consistently playing at a high level. “What our defense has done with the amount of guys they’ve had out, and they don’t care. They don’t flinch, they don’t care, it’s a mentality,” said Goff. “It’s who they are, it’s what Dan (Campbell) breathes into them, it’s what (Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn) AG breathes into them, and it’s just who they are as humans.”

Lions' Determination and Playoff Outlook

Goff praised the defense’s ability to stay focused, even when injuries have depleted the roster. “They just keep on coming and they’re a dangerous crew right now,” he concluded, showing his faith in the unit that has been a key factor in the team’s success.

As the Lions head into their playoff run with a well-deserved bye week, Goff’s comments reflect the team’s unwavering confidence and determination to push forward, no matter the obstacles in their path. With key players getting rest and the defense continuing to deliver, the Lions are poised for a deep postseason run.