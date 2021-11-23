Lions QB Jared Goff talks about his status for Thursday’s game vs. Bears

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff didn’t play during Sunday’s 13-10 loss against the Cleveland Browns with an oblique injury. According to head coach Dan Campbell, he’s “trending” towards playing on Thursday’s annual Thanksgiving game when the Chicago Bears come to town.

Goff himself spoke with media members minutes ago, stating that he wants to be under center Thursday afternoon.

I feel good and better every day, but we’ll see,” Goff said about his status for Thursday. “I don’t know what he (Campbell) said, but I’d categorize it as a game day decision. I feel good, though.”

“I’d describe it as any other strained muscle,” he continued when describing his injury. “It gets better over time and there can be setbacks if you push too far or too quickly.”

In Goff’s absence on Sunday, the Lions started Tim Boyle, who completed 15 of 23 passes for a 34.1 passer rating. However, you can bet that Goff wants to be back in action as soon as possible.

“I want to be on the field, absolutely,” Goff said. “I will never use it as an excuse, I feel good if I’m on the field, I’m ready to go.”

Goff also addressed a rumor that Campbell took over play calling duties due to a rift between himself and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, shooting down that notion.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Goff said. “We have a great relationship and we talk daily, I don’t know where that came from.”

