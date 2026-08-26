Lions QB2 Battle May Have a Surprise New Favorite

The Detroit Lions signed Josh Dobbs earlier this month with an obvious advantage in the race to back up Jared Goff.

He had NFL experience. He had familiarity with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Luke Altmyer was an undrafted rookie trying to make his first NFL roster.

Less than three weeks later, Detroit’s practice usage is starting to tell a different story.

Altmyer continues to operate as the Lions’ second-team quarterback, and during Tuesday’s situational work, Dobbs did not receive any of those reps. Pride of Detroit observed that Altmyer remained the consistent backup during practice, another piece of evidence that the rookie may have moved ahead in a competition many expected Dobbs to eventually control.

Detroit has not declared a winner.

The reps are becoming difficult to dismiss.

Luke Altmyer Keeps Getting the QB2 Work

Altmyer’s position in the rotation is not a one-day development.

He has consistently received second-team work during training camp, including after Detroit signed Dobbs following Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement.

The Lions gave Dobbs an opportunity to make up ground Saturday against Washington by starting him and dividing the game between the two quarterbacks.

Dobbs completed 7 of 12 passes for 74 yards with an interception. He also lost a fumble that Washington recovered for a touchdown, although his 50-yard touchdown run provided Detroit’s biggest offensive play of the afternoon.

Altmyer followed by completing 9 of 13 attempts for 86 yards without a turnover. The Lions’ official game recap noted that each quarterback will have another opportunity in Saturday’s preseason finale against Indianapolis before Detroit makes its roster decisions.

The rookie did not overwhelm Washington.

He didn’t need to.

Altmyer protected the football and kept the offense functioning after Dobbs’ difficult start.

That was enough to keep this competition alive.

Dan Campbell Still Calls the Competition Open

The Lions have been careful not to publicly elevate either quarterback.

“It is still open,” Campbell said before Detroit played Washington.

That statement remains important.

Dobbs has played 27 NFL games with 15 starts and joined Detroit late in training camp. He has spent much of his time learning terminology and catching up with an offense Altmyer has been studying since the spring. The Lions knew that would require some patience.

Dobbs also brings mobility and experience that an undrafted rookie cannot replicate simply by taking more practice snaps.

Still, Detroit’s actions deserve attention alongside Campbell’s words.

The Lions could have accelerated Dobbs into the No. 2 practice role as soon as he became comfortable with the offense. They haven’t.

Altmyer is still there.

That represents a significant change from where this battle appeared headed when Bridgewater stepped away. At the time, Dobbs looked like the logical veteran replacement while Altmyer continued developing. We had already seen signs that Altmyer might make Detroit’s decision more difficult than expected after an encouraging, if uneven, preseason debut.

He has kept himself in the race since then.

Saturday Should Settle It

Detroit has little time remaining to keep evaluating.

The Lions close the preseason Saturday against Indianapolis before reducing the roster to 53 players. There is no guarantee Detroit carries three quarterbacks, which means Dobbs and Altmyer could be competing for one spot rather than simply determining the depth-chart order.

That makes the preseason finale considerably more important.

Dobbs still has the résumé.

Altmyer currently has the practice reps.

If Detroit’s final decision follows the way the quarterbacks are being used this week, the favorite for QB2 may no longer be the veteran everyone expected.

It may be the undrafted rookie.