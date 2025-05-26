Lions Quarterback Battle 2025: Hooker vs. Allen—Who’s QB2?

Jared Goff isn’t going anywhere, but the Detroit Lions quarterback battle 2025 behind him might be the most underrated storyline of training camp. Detroit has two very different options: upside-laden third-year passer Hendon Hooker and eight-year veteran Kyle Allen. As quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell said this week as quoted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

“For the quarterback position, I mean, I love it,” Brunell said May 13. “I love it that Hendon and Kyle will be getting more reps, more game time, and so it allows you to evaluate more. It allows those guys to have more opportunities to move the team.”

Why the Lions Quarterback Battle 2025 Matters

A team with Super Bowl aspirations can’t afford to roll the dice on its No. 2 quarterback. Detroit learned that the hard way a few seasons ago when depth issues derailed a playoff push. “We’re finding that out this offseason,” Brunell noted, “and there’s good synergy in that room.”

If Goff were to miss time, the difference between a competent backup and an overwhelmed one could spell the difference between home-field advantage and a first-round exit.

Kyle Allen: The Steady Veteran

Brunell’s scouting report on Allen was glowing:

“What we saw in Kyle was a quarterback, to your point, who has experience, he has played, he’s been on multiple teams, different systems, very smart,” Brunell said. “What I loved about the tape that we saw, he made good decisions with the ball. He managed very well. You could tell he was operating within whatever offense that he was in, and just has a good grasp on how to play at this level and has for a while.”

Allen has 13 career NFL starts across five franchises. His selling point: he already knows how to survive on Sundays and can act as “another set of eyes” for Goff.

Kyle Allen Career Stats (Via Pro Football Reference)

Hendon Hooker: The High-Ceiling Prospect

Hooker, a third-round pick in 2023, spent most of his rookie year rehabbing an ACL and absorbing Ben Johnson’s playbook. The physical traits remain tantalizing: a quick release, live arm, and enough mobility to keep defenses honest. Detroit still envisions him as their No. 2, but that future project meets present-day urgency in the Lions quarterback battle 2025.

“He’s a puppy and he’s still young,” Brunell said of Hooker. “And does he have a lot (to grow)? Yeah. Yeah, there’s some things that we got to work on, but what other — that’s the same case for every other young guy that’s going into his third season. There’s a lot of things to work on.”



During film study this spring, Allen was “kind of coaching Hendon a little bit and talking a little bit,” according to Brunell. That mentorship is valuable, but it won’t hand Hooker the job—he’ll need to prove he can process NFL defenses as fast as he did SEC defenses.

How the Competition Could Play Out

• If Hooker wins: Detroit gets a cheap, developmental backup with upside and perhaps the heir-apparent to Goff.

• If Allen wins: The Lions secure a seasoned safety net who can steady the huddle if called upon.

Either outcome strengthens the roster. The coaching staff’s decision will hinge on August practices, preseason snaps, and which quarterback looks more comfortable running OC John Morton’s scheme.

Bottom Line

The Lions quarterback battle 2025 isn’t about controversy—it’s about insurance. Kyle Allen’s experience versus Hendon Hooker’s potential is the classic “floor vs. ceiling” debate. As Brunell summed up, the Lions are “really pleased with what we see with Kyle,” while still excited about Hooker’s growth. Come Week 1, Detroit will have chosen the backup it believes can keep the Lombardi dream alive if disaster strikes.