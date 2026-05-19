New Video Reveals Shocking Detroit Lions Draft Night Trade Details

The Detroit Lions were apparently far more aggressive during the 2026 NFL Draft than many fans initially realized.

And now, thanks to a behind-the-scenes draft video released by the Baltimore Ravens, Lions fans have a much clearer picture of just how close general manager Brad Holmes came to pulling off a major trade-up.

Ultimately, Detroit backed out.

But not before making at least two separate trade proposals to Baltimore.

Lions nearly moved up three spots in first round

According to the Ravens’ draft room footage, Detroit offered the following package to move from No. 17 overall to No. 14 overall.

Lions Receive Ravens Receive Pick No. 14 Pick No. 17 Pick No. 118 2027 third round pick

The proposed move would have allowed Detroit to jump ahead of several teams while targeting a player higher on their draft board.

During the video, Ravens Vice President of Football Nick Matteo can be heard calling the Lions as the clock ticked down.

“Would you do your original offer? Pick 14 for 17, 118 and next year’s three?” Matteo asked. “We’re getting close because we’re at three minutes. You’re out, okay, thanks buddy.”

Detroit ultimately declined the deal and stayed put at No. 17.

Inside the #Ravens draft room: The #Lions offered No. 17 and 118, along with a 2027 3rd for No. 14. Baltimore had interest, but Detroit ultimately pulled the offer.



The offer was initially made before Miami selected Kadyn Proctor at No. 12.



(via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/qQQU9Ww6cL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 19, 2026

Lions watched draft board shift quickly

The timing of the proposed trade is fascinating.

Before Baltimore made its selection, several notable picks unfolded quickly:

Dallas Cowboys selected safety Caleb Downs

Miami Dolphins drafted offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor

Los Angeles Rams shocked many by selecting quarterback Ty Simpson

After Detroit backed out, Baltimore selected offensive lineman Vega Ioane out of Penn State.

Meanwhile, the Lions remained patient and selected Blake Miller three picks later.

Lions also attempted second round trade with Ravens

Interestingly, the Lions were not done trying to work the phones with Baltimore.

According to the same draft room footage, Detroit later proposed another trade in Round 2.

Lions Receive Ravens Receive Pick No. 45 Pick No. 50 Pick No. 128

That deal also fell apart.

Instead, Detroit pivoted and completed a trade with the New York Jets to move up for Derrick Moore.

Ironically, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta initially believed Detroit was targeting Zion Young before the Lions selected Moore instead.

Young came off the board one pick later.

Brad Holmes continues showing aggressive draft philosophy

Even though neither deal with Baltimore materialized, the behind the scenes footage reinforces what many already believed about Holmes.

The Lions are no longer operating conservatively.

Detroit aggressively explored moving around the board in order to land players it valued, while still remaining disciplined enough to walk away when the price no longer felt right.

In the end, the Lions kept pick No. 118 and later used it to draft Jimmy Rolder.

And based on Detroit’s recent drafting success, Lions fans probably trust Holmes’ instincts more than ever.