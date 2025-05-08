Lions RB Coach Tashard Choice Makes BOLD Prediction for Jahmyr Gibbs

See the bold prediction from Tashard Choice and what it means for Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit’s offense.

The Detroit Lions already know they have a star in Jahmyr Gibbs—but according to his new position coach, they might just have a superstar in the making.

New running backs coach Tashard Choice is still getting settled into Allen Park, but he’s not shy when it comes to laying out expectations for Gibbs heading into the 2025 season. And let’s just say, he’s not talking modest goals.

“I think he can run for 2,000, I think Jah can receive for 500 or better,” Choice told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Let that sink in for a second: 2,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards.

New Routes, New Role, Same Killer Instinct

A big reason behind this sky-high forecast? First-year offensive coordinator John Morton is building an offense that gives Gibbs room to be, well, Gibbs.

He’s been working this offseason to expand his route tree, gearing up to be featured in new looks and different alignments, particularly in the passing game. Choice is clearly a believer in what this system will unlock.

But even beyond scheme, it’s Gibbs’ explosiveness that makes these projections sound less like coach-speak and more like a real possibility.

“He doesn’t need a lot of plays to have volume,” Choice said. “That’s the killer in him. He could kill you in one or two plays and next thing you know you look up and he’s got 15 carries, he’s got 200 yards.”

Managing Workload Is Key

Of course, with big numbers comes big responsibility—and Choice knows that staying healthy is the X-factor.

“The biggest thing for him is he’s got to take care of his body and he’s got to stay healthy. ’Cause you can’t run him into the ground,” Choice said.

That’s where the Lions’ deep backfield, including veteran David Montgomery, will continue to play a role. Gibbs won’t need 25 touches a game. He just needs the ball in key moments—and then to do what only he can.

“When he’s him,” Choice added, “he’s better than the rest.”

The Bottom Line

Jahmyr Gibbs was electric in Year 1. Year 2 might be terrifying for defenses.

With John Morton’s creative offense, Tashard Choice’s high confidence, and Gibbs’ rare speed and vision, the Lions could be looking at the kind of breakout that earns league-wide respect—and maybe even some hardware.

If Gibbs stays healthy and keeps evolving, 2,000 and 500 might not be bold—they might be the new standard.