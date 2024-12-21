fb
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Detroit Lions

Lions RBs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs Land In Pro Football Hall of Fame

Detroit Lions running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have achieved an extraordinary milestone, earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Their historic performance during Detroit’s 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on December 5, 2024, has cemented their place in NFL history.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery Sonic and Knuckles

Historic Milestone for Montgomery and Gibbs

In just their first 25 games together, Montgomery and Gibbs became the first set of teammates in NFL history to each total at least 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns. Their achievement further highlights their unique chemistry on the field. The dynamic duo has also made history by becoming the first NFL running back teammates to each score at least 10 rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

“Sonic and Knuckles” Nickname Earned

The pair’s nickname, “Sonic and Knuckles,” is inspired by the beloved Sonic the Hedgehog video game series. Gibbs, known for his blazing speed, is dubbed “Sonic,” while Montgomery, renowned for his powerful running style, is called “Knuckles.” Their combined talents have made them one of the most feared tandems in the NFL.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has honored their incredible feat by placing a game ball, signed by both players, in the “Pro Football Today Gallery.” This recognition ensures their place in football history and celebrates their dominance as one of the league's premier running back duos.

