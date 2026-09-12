Detroit Lions Announce Decision on Levi Onwuzurike, Elevate LB for Week 1

The Detroit Lions made two more defensive-line moves Saturday, and together they provide a much clearer picture of what Friday’s surprising Levi Onwuzurike release actually meant.

Detroit officially announced that it has re-signed Onwuzurike to the practice squad and elevated defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

So, yes, Onwuzurike is back.

But no, at least for now, he is not the defensive lineman Detroit chose to elevate for the opener.

That distinction matters.

The Lions’ official transactions page now confirms what looked increasingly likely after Onwuzurike was released Friday: Detroit was not necessarily ending its relationship with the former second-round pick. Instead, the Lions created financial and roster flexibility before Week 1 while still keeping Onwuzurike in the building.

Onwuzurike Release Looks More Like Roster Management

Friday’s transaction initially looked like Detroit had finally moved on from Onwuzurike after years of injury interruptions.

Within hours, though, another explanation emerged.

Because Onwuzurike is a vested veteran, carrying him on the Week 1 53-man roster could have exposed Detroit to termination-pay protection on his 2026 salary if the Lions released him later. We examined that possibility when Onwuzurike was surprisingly released Friday, including the possibility that Detroit could quickly bring him back.

That is exactly what happened.

The Lions retained Onwuzurike without immediately restoring him to the active roster, preserving flexibility while keeping a player they clearly were not ready to lose altogether.

Given his injury history, that makes considerably more sense than “Detroit changed its mind overnight.”

Brad Holmes usually has a reason for the weird-looking transactions. Apparently this one required about 24 hours before the picture came into focus.

Ben Stille Gets the Week 1 Opportunity

The more revealing part of Saturday’s announcement may actually be Stille.

Instead of elevating Onwuzurike for Sunday, Detroit chose Ben Stille as its temporary defensive-line addition for the Saints game.

NFL rules allow teams to elevate practice-squad players for game day without permanently signing them to the 53-man roster. Stille will therefore be eligible to play Sunday and can revert to the practice squad afterward.

That gives Kelvin Sheppard another interior defensive-line option alongside Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo and the rest of Detroit’s rotation.

It also tells us something about Onwuzurike’s immediate status.

Before Saturday’s announcement, there was a plausible scenario in which Detroit could re-sign Onwuzurike to the practice squad and elevate him for Week 1. That did not happen. Stille received the elevation instead.

Detroit could still make other moves, but Saturday’s announcement makes it much less likely Onwuzurike will be part of the game-day defensive-line rotation against New Orleans.

Onwuzurike Still Has a Path Back to the 53

The larger Onwuzurike story is not finished.

Detroit still has an open spot on its 53-man roster following his release, and nothing prevents the Lions from signing him back to the active roster after Week 1.

That remains one of the most logical possibilities.

Onwuzurike’s contract situation was already unusual because his lost 2025 season caused his deal to roll into 2026, giving Detroit another year of control over the former second-round pick.

Now comes another layer.

The Lions released him, kept him from receiving the Week 1 veteran salary protection that may have concerned them, and then immediately brought him back onto the practice squad.

That is not what teams typically do with players they have decided they no longer want.

For now, Stille gets the Week 1 opportunity.

Onwuzurike gets to remain a Lion.

And Brad Holmes gets to keep his options open.

Pretty tidy, actually.