Report: Detroit Lions Re-Sign Two Familiar Faces

Just hours after it appeared both players were headed to free agency, the Detroit Lions are bringing back two familiar faces.

According to Jeremy Reisman, Detroit is re-signing wide receiver Tom Kennedy and linebacker Trevor Nowaske.

The news comes after earlier reports indicated the Lions had declined to tender both players as restricted free agents, which would have made them unrestricted free agents. Instead, Detroit has opted to bring both players back on new deals.

Familiar depth returning to Detroit

Kennedy has been a familiar name in Detroit’s wide receiver room for several seasons, frequently moving between the practice squad and active roster while providing depth and reliability when called upon.

Across his Lions career, Kennedy has appeared in 30 games, recording:

18 receptions

231 receiving yards

During the 2025 season, Kennedy played in six games, finishing with four catches for 36 yards.

Meanwhile, Nowaske has served primarily as a special teams contributor and depth linebacker since joining Detroit.

The Michigan native appeared in 15 games during the 2025 season, recording nine solo tackles and one sack while contributing heavily on special teams.

Depth and continuity for the Lions

By bringing both players back, the Lions maintain continuity with two depth contributors who are already familiar with head coach Dan Campbell’s system and locker room culture.

While neither player is projected to be a full-time starter, both provide valuable depth and special teams contributions, which are critical pieces for a team with Super Bowl aspirations heading into the new season.