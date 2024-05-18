Lions’ Receiver Tipped for Career Year in 2024 by Pro Football Focus

The Detroit Lions’ receiving corps is facing a pivotal season with the exit of Josh Reynolds to free agency, opening up a significant gap in the catch department. In this evolving scenario, the spotlight turns to various potential breakout candidates within the team’s lineup, considering the available opportunities.

One such player gaining traction this year is Kalif Raymond. Since joining the Lions in 2021, Raymond has demonstrated adaptability and resolve, initially stepping up to make significant contributions over his tenure with a total of 95 receptions for 1,192 yards across two seasons. However, 2023 saw a decline in his utilization, with only 35 receptions for 489 yards, alongside a decrease in his offensive snap participation.

Pro Football Focus Highlights Raymond’s Opportunity

Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst Bradley Locker outlines the increased opportunity for Raymond stemming from Reynolds’ departure. The analysis suggests that Raymond could be poised for a breakthrough due to the increased target share available within an offense that prides itself on distributing the ball effectively. With Reynolds leaving behind 64 targets from the previous season and no new wideouts selected in the draft, there’s a clear path for existing players like Raymond to step up.

As per PFF, “Raymond ranked third on the Lions in receiving grade last year, and the eight-year vet should be in for a career-high target share in an offense that loves distributing the ball.”

This insight suggests that Raymond has the potential to increase his contributions and seize the opportunities created by the transitioning Lions roster. Given his history of stepping up when given chances, this season could indeed mark a seminal point in his career trajectory with the Lions.