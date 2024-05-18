fb
Detroit Lions Notes: Could the NFL Schedule Tilt NFC North Balance in Packers’ Favor?

A mid-season game in the frozen tundra of Green Bay may be enough to tilt the balance of power in the NFC North.

Pistons Notes: From Spartan to Piston? Former Michigan State forward Miles Bridges Free Agency Frenzy

With former Spartan Miles Bridges set to be an Unrestricted Free Agent, the Pistons are one of many who could be all in on the Forward.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks, May 18, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Expert Picks, and Insights

Detroit Tigers face Arizona Diamondbacks in potential turning point match at Chase Field. Spotlight on pitchers Jack Flaherty and Zac Gallen.
Lions’ Receiver Tipped for Career Year in 2024 by Pro Football Focus

Lions Notes

The Detroit Lions’ receiving corps is facing a pivotal season with the exit of Josh Reynolds to free agency, opening up a significant gap in the catch department. In this evolving scenario, the spotlight turns to various potential breakout candidates within the team’s lineup, considering the available opportunities.

Kalif Raymond Detroit Lions

One such player gaining traction this year is Kalif Raymond. Since joining the Lions in 2021, Raymond has demonstrated adaptability and resolve, initially stepping up to make significant contributions over his tenure with a total of 95 receptions for 1,192 yards across two seasons. However, 2023 saw a decline in his utilization, with only 35 receptions for 489 yards, alongside a decrease in his offensive snap participation.

Pro Football Focus

Pro Football Focus Highlights Raymond’s Opportunity

Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst Bradley Locker outlines the increased opportunity for Raymond stemming from Reynolds’ departure. The analysis suggests that Raymond could be poised for a breakthrough due to the increased target share available within an offense that prides itself on distributing the ball effectively. With Reynolds leaving behind 64 targets from the previous season and no new wideouts selected in the draft, there’s a clear path for existing players like Raymond to step up.

Kalif Raymond Pro Football Focus

As per PFF, “Raymond ranked third on the Lions in receiving grade last year, and the eight-year vet should be in for a career-high target share in an offense that loves distributing the ball.”

This insight suggests that Raymond has the potential to increase his contributions and seize the opportunities created by the transitioning Lions roster. Given his history of stepping up when given chances, this season could indeed mark a seminal point in his career trajectory with the Lions.

