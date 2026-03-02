Detroit Lions Make Decision on Graham Glasgow

The Detroit Lions have officially made a move on the offensive line.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Lions have released veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, a decision that will save Detroit $5.5 million in salary-cap space as the team reshapes its roster ahead of the 2026 season.

Glasgow, 33, was asked to fill a difficult role in 2025 following Frank Ragnow’s retirement, sliding from guard to center. While his versatility was valuable, the results were inconsistent, and the Lions ultimately decided to move in a different direction.

PFF Grades Tell the Story

From a performance standpoint, the numbers help explain the decision.

According to Pro Football Focus, Glasgow finished the 2025 season with:

Overall grade: 56.8 (33rd out of 40 centers)

56.8 (33rd out of 40 centers) Pass-blocking grade: 61.3 (26th out of 40)

61.3 (26th out of 40) Run-blocking grade: 54.3 (36th out of 40)

While Glasgow remained serviceable in pass protection at times, his overall impact at center lagged behind league averages, particularly in the run game, an area that is central to Detroit’s offensive identity.

What This Means for Detroit

The move signals a clear shift for the Lions. With Glasgow gone, Detroit is now expected to:

Add a center via free agency

Target the position in the 2026 NFL Draft

Enter training camp with new competition in the middle of the offensive line

This decision also reinforces the idea that Detroit is unwilling to settle for patchwork solutions up front after the struggles of 2025.

Glasgow was a respected veteran and a steady presence during his time in Detroit, but this move reflects the Lions’ focus on performance, flexibility, and long-term stability as they push toward contention in 2026.