Replacing David Montgomery: 3 Free Agent RBs the Detroit Lions Should Consider

With the Detroit Lions officially moving on from David Montgomery, Detroit now has a clear opening at running back, and a choice to make this offseason about who they bring in to back up Jahmyr Gibbs and add complement or depth to the offense.

Here are three free agent running backs worth watching as potential fits for the Lions in 2026.

1. Tyler Allgeier — Veteran with Upside and Durability

One of the most intriguing names in this year’s running back market is Tyler Allgeier, who is widely expected to hit free agency after four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Allgeier finally steps into the open market with a solid resume: over his first four NFL seasons he has accumulated nearly 2,900 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on a 4.3-yard average, showing he can handle early-down work and goal-line work with efficiency.

Reporters are projecting a potential contract for Allgeier “in the neighborhood of three years, $22 million” this offseason, a figure that could be too much for the Lions liking.

The fit makes sense on multiple levels: Detroit could give Allgeier his first true chance as a lead back while still leaning on Gibbs’ explosiveness. Allgeier brings reliability, ball security (he’s never fumbled on over 700 touches), and durability, all traits Lions fans would appreciate.

2. James Conner — Power Back If Cardinals Release Him

Another interesting candidate? James Conner, the veteran back for the Arizona Cardinals, who is believed to be a potential cap casualty or release candidate as Arizona looks toward a rebuild.

Conner, a former Pro Bowler with a long track record of production, brings a physical downhill running style that could add a nice contrast to Gibbs. Past coverage linking Conner to Detroit highlights how his bruising style could help in short-yardage and red-zone situations, taking pressure off Gibbs while adding a veteran presence.

He missed significant time in 2025 with injury, but his career resume — including over 6,000 career rushing yards and 60 touchdowns — suggests he still has gas left in the tank when healthy.

If the Cardinals part ways with him in free agency, Conner could be a high-impact, low-risk signing for Detroit.

3. Rico Dowdle — Under-the-Radar Starter with Production

Finally, Rico Dowdle Jr., a back who most recently played with the Carolina Panthers, is on the open market and figures to attract interest from teams looking to upgrade their backfields.

In 2025 Dowdle put together a solid season while taking on a lead back role, finishing with over 1,000 total rushing yards and six scores — a performance that actually earned him one of the team’s highest PFF rushing grades during the first half of the season.

Dowdle brings a nice balance of production, versatility as a runner and in space, and youth (still in his mid-20s), all appealing traits for a Lions offense that wants a complementary threat alongside Gibbs.

Why This Matters for Detroit

With Montgomery gone, Detroit has plenty of flexibility ahead of free agency. They can chase a younger, cheaper complement in Allgeier, take a swing on a veteran with proven success like Conner, or bet on a productive under-the-radar guy like Dowdle.

Each of these backs offers different strengths:

Allgeier — Durability and early-down reliability

— Durability and early-down reliability Conner — Power and red-zone threat

— Power and red-zone threat Dowdle — Balanced production and youth

Whichever direction the Lions go, adding talent behind (or alongside) Gibbs will be essential to keeping defenses honest and unlocking the full potential of Detroit’s offense in 2026.