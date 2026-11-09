The Detroit Lions might be getting serious about upgrading their secondary before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, and a former Pro Bowl cornerback has reportedly caught their attention. According to a new report, general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions have already contacted the Indianapolis Colts about Charvarius Ward.

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With Detroit sitting at 6-2 following Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Holmes is facing an interesting decision. The Lions have won four consecutive games, but adding another experienced cornerback could provide valuable insurance for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) in the first quarter during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

According to A to Z Sports, the Lions have already reached out regarding Ward’s availability. They reported the development Monday while discussing players Detroit has contacted ahead of the deadline.

“I’ve been told the Lions have already called on Ward,” Mike Payton wrote in his Nov. 9 report. “This one makes a ton of sense for Detroit; we’ll see if both sides can come to some sort of agreement.”

That is an important development because Ward had previously been identified as one of several potential cornerback trade targets for Detroit. However, Payton’s latest report takes the conversation beyond hypothetical trade possibilities by indicating the Lions have actually made contact.

Payton also emphasized that an inquiry does not necessarily mean negotiations are underway. Detroit could simply have been gathering information about Ward’s availability and potential asking price.

Why Charvarius Ward Makes Sense for Detroit

Ward would bring something the Lions could use down the stretch: an experienced outside cornerback who has handled significant responsibilities throughout his NFL career. The former Pro Bowler has played meaningful football with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, giving him experience against some of the league’s most dangerous offenses.

His ability to play man coverage could also make him an intriguing fit in defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s system. Detroit has talented players in its secondary, but additional depth and veteran experience could become particularly valuable during a postseason run.

The Lions have already been exploring potential upgrades at cornerback, and Ward represents a recognizable option with an established track record. He also remains under contract through the 2027 season, meaning Detroit could potentially retain him beyond this year.

However, there is one significant complication that could affect any potential deal.

Ward’s Injury Creates Another Question

Ward suffered an apparent left hamstring injury during Indianapolis’ 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. According to Field Level Media’s game report, Ward exited during the third quarter while covering Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The injury immediately raises questions about his availability and potential trade value. With the NFL trade deadline arriving Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, Detroit would need to feel comfortable with Ward’s medical status before committing valuable assets to acquire him.

Detroit has already experienced its share of injury concerns this season, including D.J. Reed missing Sunday’s game against Miami with a hip injury. Adding an injured cornerback would only make sense if Holmes believes Ward can contribute when the games matter most.

Will Brad Holmes Make a Move Before the Deadline?

The Lions have positioned themselves as legitimate contenders, and Sunday’s victory over Miami provided another reminder of their potential. Detroit’s defense held the Dolphins to 228 total yards, showing that Sheppard’s unit is capable of delivering impressive performances even while dealing with injuries.

Still, the goal is not simply to win games in November. Holmes must determine whether the current roster has enough depth to withstand the challenges that could arrive in January.

Ward would not automatically solve every concern in Detroit’s secondary, and the Lions certainly should not overpay simply to make a deadline splash. However, acquiring an experienced outside cornerback at the right price could make an already dangerous team even more difficult to beat.

For now, the most important development is that Detroit has reportedly made the call. Whether that conversation eventually leads to a trade remains to be seen, but Ward is officially a name worth monitoring as Tuesday’s deadline approaches.