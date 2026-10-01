The Detroit Lions didn’t get Joey Porter Jr.

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That doesn’t mean Brad Holmes should hang up the phone.

After Detroit reportedly showed interest in acquiring Porter before Pittsburgh ultimately sent him to Dallas, another young cornerback has emerged as a potential alternative: Denver Broncos starter Riley Moss.

Mike Payton recently identified Moss as one of five cornerbacks Detroit could pursue, arguing that the 26-year-old could provide something the Lions haven’t found since moving on from former first-round pick Terrion Arnold: a young outside corner capable of becoming more than a temporary patch.

“Moss would make a lot of sense for the Lions because he’s young, he’s already proven he can be a full-time outside corner and he wouldn’t cost much against the cap this season,” Payton wrote.

Payton projected a 2027 third-round pick as a possible trade price.

That’s where this gets interesting.

Riley Moss Would Be More Than a Rental

Detroit’s interest in Porter was significant because it suggested Holmes wasn’t merely looking for another body to add to the secondary. The Lions contacted Pittsburgh about Porter’s availability, and Dallas eventually acquired him for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-rounder.

Moss presents a different calculation.

Denver selected the former Iowa standout in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he developed from a rookie reserve into a full-time starter. He started 14 games in 2024, all 17 regular-season games in 2025 and has remained in the starting lineup to begin 2026.

But Denver also has Patrick Surtain II, Ja’Quan McMillian and 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron invested in its secondary. Moss, meanwhile, is playing the final season of his rookie contract, creating a decision for Denver about how much it eventually wants to spend at one position.

None of that means the Broncos are actively shopping him. In fact, Payton acknowledged Denver doesn’t have to move Moss because he’s still playing a major role in its defense.

It does explain why Holmes making a phone call wouldn’t be crazy.

The Contract Is Both the Attraction and Risk

Moss would be financially easy for Detroit to absorb in 2026. His rookie contract carries a cap number of roughly $3.9 million this season, meaning the Lions wouldn’t have to perform salary-cap gymnastics simply to put him on the roster.

The harder question comes later.

Moss is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, so surrendering a Day 2 draft pick would make considerably more sense if Detroit viewed him as a potential long-term starter. That’s essentially the same larger issue Detroit would have confronted with Porter, who was also approaching the end of his rookie contract.

Detroit would be buying the player and the first opportunity to convince him to stay.

That’s important because the Lions don’t need to make a trade just to say they made one. D.J. Reed gives Kelvin Sheppard an established starter, Roger McCreary can handle nickel duties, and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. showed encouraging signs in Detroit’s victory over the Jets.

But the rest of the picture remains unsettled.

Missing Porter Doesn’t End the Conversation

Detroit’s reported pursuit of Porter changed the conversation surrounding this secondary. If Holmes was comfortable with his current cornerback room, there wouldn’t have been much reason to check on a 26-year-old starting corner potentially requiring a massive new contract.

That’s why Moss is worth remembering.

He’s the same age as Porter, already has extensive starting experience and could potentially fill Detroit’s opening opposite Reed immediately. The Lions would also have the remainder of the season to determine whether he’s worthy of becoming part of their long-term defensive core.

The price matters, of course. A third-round pick isn’t pocket change, especially for a player without a contract beyond January.

But this shouldn’t be framed as Moss being Detroit’s consolation prize because Dallas got Porter. There is currently no indication that a Lions-Broncos trade is being negotiated or that Denver intends to move him.

He’s simply another name who fits the profile.

And after the Lions made an actual run at Porter, it’s fair to wonder whether Holmes is finished looking.

My guess?

Keep the phone charged.