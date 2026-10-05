The Detroit Lions already knew they had a cornerback problem. Now Brad Holmes may have another reason to get aggressive before the NFL trade deadline arrives.

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Veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin suffered a hamstring injury during the third quarter of Detroit’s 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday night and did not return. The injury came during another brutal night for Detroit’s secondary, which allowed Bryce Young to throw for 329 yards while Tetairoa McMillan erupted for 14 receptions, 192 yards and two touchdowns.

The timing is difficult to ignore. Just days earlier, Detroit openly acknowledged that it had been seriously pursuing one of the biggest cornerbacks available on the trade market.

Rock Ya-Sin Injury Adds Another Problem

Detroit was already attempting to piece together its cornerback rotation before Ya-Sin went down.

D.J. Reed remains the biggest name in the group, while Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. have been among the options Detroit has used around him. That group was supposed to stabilize as the season progressed, but four games into the schedule, the Lions are still searching for answers on the back end.

Sunday night certainly did nothing to ease those concerns. Carolina finished with 445 total yards, Young completed 29 of 41 passes and Detroit allowed the Panthers to score on six consecutive possessions after forcing a punt on their opening drive.

McMillan was the biggest problem. Detroit knew where Young wanted to throw the football, yet the Lions still could not prevent Carolina’s top receiver from taking over the game.

Losing Ya-Sin for any significant period would only make an already thin situation more complicated. Hamstring injuries can vary dramatically in severity, so Detroit will have to see what the medical evaluation reveals before determining how aggressively it needs to respond.

Brad Holmes Already Tried to Make a Move

Here is where the situation becomes especially interesting.

The Lions were not merely rumored to have interest in Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. before he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Dan Campbell publicly confirmed that Holmes had been working on a potential deal.

“Brad was … he’s been on it for a while. That’s been ongoing, and everything’s got to align right and the Cowboys did what they wanted to do. But we were very much in on it,” Campbell told reporters Friday, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

That admission matters even more following Sunday night.

Holmes apparently believed the secondary could use another significant piece before Ya-Sin suffered his hamstring injury. Detroit’s need certainly has not decreased after allowing another quarterback to carve up the defense and potentially losing one of its veteran corners in the process.

We recently examined what the Lions may have been willing to offer for Porter, with the reported price range potentially involving a third-round pick plus additional draft compensation. Dallas ultimately landed Porter by sending Pittsburgh a 2028 second-round selection and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

That was not a casual inquiry by Holmes. Detroit was willing to discuss meaningful draft capital for a starting-caliber cornerback, which tells us plenty about how the front office viewed the position even before Sunday.

Lions May Have to Revisit Cornerback Market

Missing on Porter did not eliminate the problem. If anything, Sunday night made it more obvious.

The Lions have now allowed at least 30 points in three of their first four games, and opposing quarterbacks continue to find favorable matchups in Detroit’s secondary. Detroit can change coverages and adjust its personnel packages, but there comes a point when roster construction becomes part of the conversation.

That does not mean Holmes should make a desperation trade. Overpaying for an average player simply because the defense had a miserable night would be exactly the type of short-term decision Detroit has generally avoided during Holmes’ tenure.

There are, however, alternatives worth investigating. A to Z Sports previously identified five cornerbacks Detroit could consider after losing out on Porter, and the number of calls Holmes makes could now depend heavily on what the Lions learn about Ya-Sin.

Detroit also has Brian Branch moving closer to a return, which should eventually strengthen the secondary as a whole. Branch cannot solve every coverage issue by himself, though, and his presence does not eliminate the importance of dependable outside cornerback play.

Ya-Sin Injury Could Change Detroit’s Deadline Approach

The most important detail here is that Holmes has already shown his hand.

He was looking for cornerback help before the Carolina game. He was willing to engage Pittsburgh seriously enough that Campbell described Detroit as “very much in” on Porter, and the Lions then watched their defense surrender another 445 yards while Ya-Sin exited with an injury.

Those circumstances make another trade conversation feel increasingly plausible.

There is no indication yet that Detroit is close to acquiring another cornerback, and Ya-Sin’s injury alone does not guarantee Holmes will make a move. The Lions could determine the injury is manageable, trust their current depth and wait for Branch’s return to change the complexion of the secondary.

But if Ya-Sin is forced to miss meaningful time, Holmes may not have the luxury of simply waiting for this defense to fix itself.

Detroit is 2-2, still very much alive in the NFC race and equipped with an offense capable of winning a lot of football games. If Holmes believes one more piece in the secondary can prevent the defense from wasting that opportunity, Sunday night may have given him one more reason to pick up the phone.