Lions Rumored to Land 4-time Pro Bowler as Aidan Hutchinson’s New Running Mate

CBS Sports predicts the Lions could sign 4-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon to fill the edge rusher spot left vacant by Za'Darius Smith. Here's why it would be a perfect fit for Detroit's defense.

Could the Detroit Lions land Matt Judon?

The Detroit Lions have Super Bowl dreams heading into 2025, but there’s still one glaring hole on the roster: edge rusher.

We all know Aidan Hutchinson is a star—and he’s only getting better. But the Lions made a surprising move earlier this offseason by releasing Za’Darius Smith, who started opposite Hutch last year. Since then? It’s been… quiet. Too quiet.

While GM Brad Holmes did address the pass rush in the draft by selecting Ahmed Hassanein out of Boise State in the sixth round, expecting him to plug into a starting role right away is asking a lot. Especially for a team looking to play deep into January (and maybe even February).

But CBS Sports may have just dropped an intriguing—and realistic—solution.

CBS Predicts: Lions Land Matt Judon

In a recent piece, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports predicted that Matt Judon, the four-time Pro Bowler and former Patriot-turned-Falcon, could land in Detroit to fill that vacant EDGE spot.

“The Lions brought in defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first round of the draft but could still use another pass rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson… That’s where Judon could fit in nicely.”

And let’s be honest—he’s not wrong.

Judon may not be in his prime anymore, but he’s still got some juice left. In 2024, he notched 5.5 sacks with the Falcons, despite being traded from New England just before the season started. While that sack total was his lowest in a full year since his rookie season, it’s worth noting the guy still draws attention and brings veteran leadership to a young defensive line room.

Is Judon a Fit in Detroit?

Absolutely.

Think about it: Dan Campbell loves experienced, high-motor players who bring grit and leadership. Judon checks those boxes and then some.

4x Pro Bowler

66.5 career sacks

Multiple 12+ sack seasons (most recently in 2022)

Still productive, still disruptive, still a nightmare off the edge

The Bottom Line

If the Lions are serious about going all-in for 2025, signing Matt Judon feels like a no-brainer. He’s a proven veteran with playoff experience, and he wouldn’t have to carry the load—just bring pressure, wreck drives, and give Hutchinson a little help.

Plus, imagine this front four on third-and-long:

Hutchinson – McNeill (once healthy) – Reader – Judon.

You can almost hear the offensive coordinators sweating already.

What’s Next?

The Lions still have cap flexibility. The edge room has potential—but it’s lacking a sure thing on the opposite side of Hutchinson. With training camp looming, a Judon signing could be the final defensive puzzle piece.

Will Brad Holmes pull the trigger? Stay tuned.