Thursday, January 9, 2025
Detroit Lions

Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu Sheds Light On ‘Mystery’ Injury

Detroit Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu recently opened up about his second trip to injured reserve, revealing that it was caused by a dislocated finger he suffered during practice. According to Ben Raven, Melifonwu shared that the injury was more severe than initially thought, as the finger could not simply be popped back into place and required surgery.

https://twitter.com/BenjaminSRaven/status/1877428682890871282

Melifonwu, who is now back and healthy, has faced a tough season with multiple setbacks. However, the remainder of the season is still full of potential as he works his way back from the surgery. The fourth-year safety’s resilience and positive attitude have been praised by teammates, and the Lions are hopeful he will contribute to their playoff push.

