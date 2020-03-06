Lions S Tavon Wilson discusses pending free agency

The 2020 NFL free agency period is less than two weeks away and the Detroit Lions will have some important decisions to make, as will some of their players who are about to hit the market.

One of those players is safety Tavon Wilson, who is coming off a solid 2019 campaign.

Wilson recently spoke to Michael Rothstein and said he would be “happy coming back to Detroit” but that he Is also looking forward to going through the free agency process.

In my opinion, Lions GM Bob Quinn should absolutely be interested in re-signing Wilson for the 2020 season and beyond rather than having to find a proven player to replace him.

What do you think?