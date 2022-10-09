Detroit Lions and NFL Archive

Lions safety DeShon Elliott carted to the locker room

DeShon Elliott is the latest Detroit Lions player to suffer injury.

By Michael Whitaker
1 Min Read
Detroit Lions

There really hasn’t been much that has gone right for the Detroit Lions this afternoon against the New England Patriots, whether it be on the scoreboard or in regards to the health of the team. Of course, fans already had to watch in horror as CB Saivion Smith was taken off the field via ambulance after suffering a frightening neck injury. And now, the Lions are down yet another valuable member of the roster in safety DeShon Elliott.

He was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a lower-body injury, adding to an already disastrous day for Detroit’s secondary.

There was a moment of class as he was being carted off, as Matthew Judon sprinted over to give his former teammate in Baltimore a handshake and a well wish.

