Lions Sign CB D.J. Miller, Waive Injured RB Kye Robichaux

The Detroit Lions continue to tweak the bottom of their roster as training camp rolls on.

On Monday, the team announced the signing of cornerback D.J. Miller, a former Kent State defensive back who most recently played for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL. Miller originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2024 but didn’t make the final roster.

Instead of sitting on the sidelines, Miller made the most of his time in the UFL. In 10 games with the Panthers, he recorded 29 total tackles and 2 interceptions, showing off the ball skills and physicality that now earn him another shot in the NFL this time, back home in Michigan.

Injury Hits RB Room

To make room on the roster, the Lions waived running back Kye Robichaux with an injury designation. Robichaux had missed the past week of camp with an undisclosed injury, and Monday’s move signals that the team doesn’t expect a quick return.

Robichaux was a long shot to crack the final 53-man roster, but his physical running style and work ethic had made him a popular name among camp observers.

The Bottom Line

The addition of D.J. Miller gives the Lions another developmental piece in the secondary and a local fan-favorite story to follow. Meanwhile, the injury bug claims another camp hopeful in Robichaux.

The NFL grind continues.