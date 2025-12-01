Detroit Lions Make Multiple Roster Moves, Sign TE and RB

The Detroit Lions made a few depth-focused roster tweaks on Sunday, adding help on offense while moving on from a familiar practice squad defender.

Detroit officially signed tight end Giovanni Ricci and running back Jabari Small to the practice squad, while releasing cornerback Tre Flowers to free up space.

And given the way the past few weeks have unfolded, all three moves make perfect sense.

Detroit Needed Tight End Help — Badly

The Lions entered the weekend extremely thin at tight end after both Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright were unavailable for Thursday’s loss to Green Bay.

With LaPorta out for the season following a back procedure and Wright still dealing with a trachea injury, Detroit turned to Ross Dwelley, Anthony Firkser, and Zach Horton just to get through the game.

Adding Ricci gives the Lions a much-needed insurance policy.

The 27-year-old spent three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in 36 games from 2021–23 and recording nine catches for 102 yards.

Jabari Small Returns After Preseason Flash

The Lions also brought back a familiar face in running back Jabari Small, who had a nice preseason stretch before being waived with an injury settlement in August.

Small logged 16 carries for 48 yards in two preseason games. With Detroit releasing veteran Craig Reynolds last week, adding another back was inevitable.

Behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the Lions have leaned on Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors for depth. Small gives them another option if injuries pile up again.

Tre Flowers Becomes the Odd Man Out

To make room, the Lions released cornerback Tre Flowers, who had been on the practice squad since early in the year. Flowers was elevated twice, but Detroit’s secondary is finally getting bodies back.

With Terrion Arnold returning, Brian Branch healthy, and multiple safeties available again, Flowers simply became the expendable choice.

Bottom Line

This is a classic Brad Holmes roster recalibration: add depth where injuries hit the hardest (tight end, running back) and move on from a practice squad corner now blocked on the depth chart.

Ricci and Small could absolutely see the field before the season ends, and given the way Detroit’s injury luck has gone, it wouldn’t be surprising at all.