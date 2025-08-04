Lions Sign CB Luq Barcoo Amid Secondary Injury Woes

The Detroit Lions are dipping back into the free agent pool to help patch up a suddenly banged-up secondary.

Just before Monday night’s training camp practice, the team announced it had signed veteran cornerback Luq Barcoo, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back who brings both experience and urgency to a Lions secondary that’s limping through early August.

This signing comes on the heels of Dan Campbell revealing that CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is going to miss significant time.

Who Is Luq Barcoo?

At 27 years old, Luq Barcoo is well-traveled. Since entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, Barcoo has bounced around the league.

His only regular-season action came during that rookie year in Jacksonville, where he flashed some potential as an outside corner. Since then, he’s spent time with the Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs, Jets, Steelers, XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas, and most recently, the Dallas Cowboys.

Barcoo’s blend of length, quickness, and press-man experience makes him an intriguing camp addition, especially for a team looking for answers on the outside. He’ll now get a chance to prove himself in a system that values physicality and flexibility.

What This Means for the Lions

Detroit entered training camp with high hopes for its revamped cornerback room. But with Rakestraw down, Arnold nursing an injury, and key depth pieces like Amik Robertson and Rock Ya-Sin being leaned on more heavily, the Lions are looking to shore things up before preseason games begin.

Barcoo may not be a long-term fix, but for now, he brings something every team needs during camp: fresh legs and professional experience.