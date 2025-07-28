Lions Sign Michigan Native Nick Whiteside to Strengthen Secondary

Former UFL standout brings local ties and physical upside to Detroit’s secondary

The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Nick Whiteside, a 25-year-old Auburn Hills native who most recently played with the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. The move follows the team’s decision to waive Stantley Thomas-Oliver with an injury designation, as the Lions continue to tinker with their secondary heading into training camp.

For a position group that’s dealt with injuries and inconsistencies over the past two seasons, adding more competition is never a bad thing, and Whiteside brings a unique mix of local roots and recent reps.

Whiteside’s path: From Saginaw Valley to the NFL and UFL

Whiteside carved out a strong college career at Saginaw Valley State, where he was a two-time Division II All-American and the GLIAC Defensive Back of the Year in 2021. Over 43 games, he logged 131 tackles, 26 pass breakups, and 12 interceptions, numbers that put him firmly on NFL scouts’ radar, even if he went undrafted in 2023.

He landed with the Washington Commanders as a rookie, spending most of the season on the practice squad but earning two active-game call-ups. After his NFL stint, Whiteside made the most of his time in the UFL, tallying 20 tackles and four pass breakups across 11 games for a Battlehawks team that went 8-2.

Lions have signed CB Nick Whiteside. pic.twitter.com/4eCB63s5My — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 28, 2025

What this means for the Lions’ cornerback room

Detroit’s secondary is still a work in progress. Ongoing depth concerns and a heavy focus on player development have made the cornerback position one to watch in Allen Park. Whiteside may not be a headline name, but he’s a guy who’s played meaningful snaps, kept grinding, and now has a chance to earn a roster spot on his hometown team.

At the very least, he adds competition, something head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator John Morton consistently value. And in a position group where late-camp depth often matters more than expected, Whiteside will get a real look over the coming weeks.

