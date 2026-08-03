Detroit Lions Sign Tight End As Injuries Pile Up

The Detroit Lions did not wait long to address their shrinking tight end depth.

Detroit announced Monday morning that it signed tight end Nick Muse and released wide receiver Tarik Black in a corresponding roster move. The addition comes one day after rookie tight end Miles Kitselman left practice with a leg injury.

Dan Campbell said Kitselman is expected to be sidelined “for a while,” leaving the Lions in need of another healthy body at the position.

Nick Muse Adds Experience to Lions Tight End Room

Muse brings more NFL experience than the typical August roster addition.

The 27-year-old was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft after playing at William & Mary and South Carolina. He has appeared in 16 regular-season games, recording one reception for 22 yards.

Muse spent three seasons with Minnesota before joining the Philadelphia Eagles organization in 2025. At 6-foot-5 and roughly 250 pounds, he gives Detroit another traditional tight end who can absorb training camp repetitions immediately.

This is not a move designed to challenge Sam LaPorta or Brock Wright near the top of the depth chart. It is about keeping practices functional while the Lions sort through an increasingly unsettled position group.

Miles Kitselman Injury Created Immediate Need

Kitselman entered camp as one of the young players competing for Detroit’s No. 3 tight end role.

The undrafted rookie had made a strong impression during the offseason program and earned opportunities with the first and second teams. He was also receiving significant work early in training camp while Detroit evaluated its depth behind LaPorta and Wright.

His injury creates a difficult setback.

Campbell did not provide a precise recovery timetable Monday, but describing the absence as “a while” suggests Kitselman will miss valuable practices and possibly preseason action. For a rookie fighting for a roster spot, those lost repetitions can be costly.

Muse now steps into that opening.

Lions Move On From Tarik Black

Detroit created room by releasing Black, who had been competing near the bottom of a crowded wide receiver group.

The decision reflects the immediate needs of the roster more than any major shift in Detroit’s receiving plans. The Lions already have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and several younger receivers battling for spots and specialized roles.

At tight end, healthy options were becoming harder to find.

Detroit entered camp with LaPorta, Wright, Tyler Conklin, Kitselman, Zach Horton and Thomas Gordon listed at the position. The group had already been competing for the No. 3 job before Kitselman’s injury changed the equation.

Bottom Line

The Lions signed Nick Muse because they needed immediate reinforcement at tight end.

Miles Kitselman’s leg injury is expected to keep him out for an extended stretch, and Detroit cannot run a full training camp practice schedule with a depleted position group. Muse offers size, NFL experience and a chance to compete for a depth role.

For Kitselman, the injury is an unfortunate interruption to a promising summer. For Muse, it creates a sudden opportunity in Allen Park.