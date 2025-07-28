Detroit Lions Sign Nick Whiteside II

The Detroit Lions are giving a hometown kid another shot at the NFL dream.

On Monday, the Lions signed cornerback Nick Whiteside II, a Michigan native and former Saginaw Valley State star, to add depth to their defensive backfield. Whiteside is stepping in to replace Stantley Thomas-Oliver, who was waived on Sunday with an injury designation.

TL;DR

Lions signed CB Nick Whiteside II (former Saginaw Valley State & UFL player).

(former Saginaw Valley State & UFL player). Replaces Stantley Thomas-Oliver , who was waived with an injury.

, who was waived with an injury. Whiteside had 16 tackles, 4 PBUs with St. Louis Battlehawks this spring.

He’ll compete for a depth/special teams role in camp.

From Division II to the UFL to the NFL

Whiteside’s story is the type of grind-it-out journey that Lions fans can’t help but root for. After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, he latched on with the Washington Commanders, spending the majority of that season on the practice squad. He finally cracked the active roster in Week 17, getting his first taste of real NFL action.

Though Washington waived him just before the 2024 season, Whiteside didn’t give up, he headed to the UFL, joining the St. Louis Battlehawks. There, he racked up 16 tackles and four pass breakups in 10 games this past spring, showing off the same instincts that made him a two-time Division II All-American at Saginaw Valley.

What the Lions Are Getting

Let’s be real, the Lions don’t just hand out roster spots, even during camp. Whiteside brings length, ball skills, and a chip on his shoulder. In college, he picked off 12 passes in 43 games, and his time in the UFL proves he’s still making plays.

With training camp battles heating up, Whiteside will now compete for a depth spot in a secondary that includes Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed, and Amik Robertson. And don’t be surprised if he makes an impact on special teams, that’s often the ticket for fringe guys to stick.

Why It Matters

Injuries are already reshaping NFL rosters before the preseason kicks off. With Thomas-Oliver sidelined, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell wasted no time bringing in someone who’s already in game shape and hungry to prove he belongs.

And let’s not forget, underdogs have a way of sticking in Detroit. Just ask Malcolm Rodriguez or Craig Reynolds.

The Bottom Line

Nick Whiteside II may not be a household name, yet. But he fits the Lions’ mold: tough, overlooked, and ready to scrap for every rep. If he keeps stacking good days in camp, he just might be the latest no-name to earn a role on a team with Super Bowl dreams.