Detroit Lions Sign Raheem Blackshear

The Detroit Lions have added another healthy body to their depleted backfield.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit is signing running back and return specialist Raheem Blackshear after working him out Tuesday alongside Hassan Haskins, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Kylin James.

The move comes after Sione Vaki suffered a broken nose during Monday’s padded practice. Vaki is expected to miss a little time, while Jahmyr Gibbs has yet to participate in training camp practice.

Blackshear Provides Backfield Depth

Blackshear spent his first three NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

His offensive workload has been limited, with 203 rushing yards, 138 receiving yards and three touchdowns across 41 games. His biggest value has come on special teams, where he returned 66 kickoffs for 1,734 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per attempt.

During the 2024 season, Blackshear ranked second in the NFL with 791 kickoff-return yards and also averaged 8.5 yards per punt return.

That versatility likely separated him from the other backs Detroit evaluated.

Lions Add Insurance While Vaki Recovers

The Lions may not need Blackshear to take on a major offensive role.

Isiah Pacheco remains available to handle backfield work, while Jacob Saylors and Jabari Small have received additional practice opportunities. Blackshear gives Detroit another experienced runner who can absorb camp repetitions and immediately compete for return duties.

His arrival also protects the Lions from rushing Vaki back before his broken nose has properly healed.

For Dave Fipp, the signing creates another intriguing special-teams option alongside Greg Dortch. Both players have proven return experience, and that competition could become one of the more interesting battles of the preseason.

Bottom Line

Raheem Blackshear turned Tuesday’s tryout into a contract with the Detroit Lions.

The signing addresses Detroit’s immediate shortage at running back while adding an experienced kickoff returner capable of helping in several roles. Blackshear may have entered Allen Park as a temporary depth option, but his special-teams résumé gives him a legitimate opportunity to stick around.