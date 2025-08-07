fb
Lions Sign TE Steven Stilianos Amid Tight End Competition Concerns

New Addition Comes as Vets Struggle

The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Steven Stilianos, a move that seems to be less about upside and more about addressing underwhelming depth behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. The battle for the third tight end spot is heating up, and the preseason tape hasn’t been kind to the vets.

Stilianos Brings UFL Pedigree and Run-Blocking Grit

Stilianos, most recently with the San Antonio Brahmas, put up 86 yards and a touchdown in the UFL, showing flashes as both a pass-catcher and a run-blocker. While those numbers won’t blow anyone away, his tape showed effort in the trenches, something the Lions clearly value in this depth chart battle.
This is another sign that Detroit’s front office is paying attention to UFL standouts, similar to recent additions like Jacob Saylors, Nick Whiteside, and DJ Miller.

Steven Stilianos

Zylstra Slips, Yeboah and Horton Step Up

The tight end race has seen some early preseason shakeups. Shane Zylstra had a rough opener against the Chargers, earning a 36.3 PFF grade over just 19 offensive snaps. That’s not going to cut it.

Meanwhile, Zach Horton led the group with a 63.9 and continues to make a push. Kenny Yeboah quietly impressed as well, grading out at 69.6 in pass blocking and 71.4 in the run game, the kind of versatility the coaching staff has consistently emphasized.

With the clock ticking on roster cuts, Steven Stilianos enters a wide-open position battle, and don’t be surprised if he gets some real looks in the second half of the upcoming preseason games.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

