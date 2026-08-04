Detroit Lions Announce 2 Roster Moves Prior to Tuesday’s Practice

The Detroit Lions have made another move to stabilize their battered tight end room.

Detroit announced Tuesday that veteran tight end Anthony Firkser has been placed on Reserve/Injured after suffering a broken fibula during Monday’s padded practice. The Lions filled his roster spot by signing tight end Zach Horton.

The transaction was expected after Dan Campbell confirmed the extent of Firkser’s injury before Tuesday’s practice.

Anthony Firkser’s Camp Ends After Promising Start

Firkser had quickly become a useful piece of Detroit’s training camp offense.

The veteran tight end caught two touchdowns during Sunday’s red-zone work and had earned opportunities with multiple offensive units before leaving Monday’s practice with a leg injury. The broken fibula now sends him to injured reserve and removes another experienced option from a position already dealing with several health concerns.

Rookie Miles Kitselman is expected to be out “for a while,” and Detroit recently signed Nick Muse to add another healthy body.

Firkser’s injury forced Brad Holmes to go back to a familiar option.

Zach Horton Returns to Lions Tight End Room

Horton already knows Detroit’s system and locker room.

The 23-year-old originally joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He appeared in two games for Detroit last season without recording a reception.

At 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds, Horton gives the Lions another developmental tight end who can step into practice without starting completely from scratch.

He played one college season at Indiana after spending three years at James Madison, finishing his career with 61 receptions for 623 yards and 12 touchdowns. Horton earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2024 after catching 21 passes for 189 yards and four scores for the Hoosiers.

Detroit Needed an Immediate Reinforcement

This move is less about replacing Firkser’s exact role and more about keeping the position functional through camp.

Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright remain Detroit’s top two tight ends. The battle behind them has become increasingly difficult to evaluate because of injuries and roster turnover.

Horton now gets another opportunity to compete for a depth role while providing enough manpower for team drills, individual work and preseason games.

He has been through Detroit’s program before. That familiarity should allow him to get involved faster than an outside addition with no experience in the offense.

Bottom Line

Anthony Firkser’s broken fibula brought an abrupt end to a promising start to training camp.

The Lions responded by bringing back Zach Horton, a young tight end who already understands the organization and appeared in two games for Detroit last season.

Horton is not being asked to replace Firkser overnight. He is being given another chance to prove he can provide dependable depth in a position room that desperately needs healthy options.