fb
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation

Detroit Lions Announce 2 Roster Moves Prior to Tuesday’s Practice

Detroit Lions roster cutdown deadline Ennis Rakestraw injury update Detroit Lions sign Lucky Jackson and Tarik Black Lawrence Keys III Detroit Lions Pat O'Connor retirement Detroit Lions sign Troy Reeder Lions sign Zach Horton
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions have made another move to stabilize their battered tight end room.

Detroit announced Tuesday that veteran tight end Anthony Firkser has been placed on Reserve/Injured after suffering a broken fibula during Monday’s padded practice. The Lions filled his roster spot by signing tight end Zach Horton.

The transaction was expected after Dan Campbell confirmed the extent of Firkser’s injury before Tuesday’s practice.

Luke Altmyer Lions Jared Goff Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions right tackle battle Luke Altmyer Teddy Bridgewater Detroit Lions roster moves Corey Ballentine Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions sign Anthony Firkser Tyler Lacy Lions defense Lions training camp injuries Lions sign Nick Muse Lions sign Zach Horton

Anthony Firkser’s Camp Ends After Promising Start

Firkser had quickly become a useful piece of Detroit’s training camp offense.

The veteran tight end caught two touchdowns during Sunday’s red-zone work and had earned opportunities with multiple offensive units before leaving Monday’s practice with a leg injury. The broken fibula now sends him to injured reserve and removes another experienced option from a position already dealing with several health concerns.

Rookie Miles Kitselman is expected to be out “for a while,” and Detroit recently signed Nick Muse to add another healthy body.

Firkser’s injury forced Brad Holmes to go back to a familiar option.

Zach Horton Returns to Lions Tight End Room

Horton already knows Detroit’s system and locker room.

The 23-year-old originally joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He appeared in two games for Detroit last season without recording a reception.

At 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds, Horton gives the Lions another developmental tight end who can step into practice without starting completely from scratch.

He played one college season at Indiana after spending three years at James Madison, finishing his career with 61 receptions for 623 yards and 12 touchdowns. Horton earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2024 after catching 21 passes for 189 yards and four scores for the Hoosiers.

Detroit Needed an Immediate Reinforcement

This move is less about replacing Firkser’s exact role and more about keeping the position functional through camp.

Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright remain Detroit’s top two tight ends. The battle behind them has become increasingly difficult to evaluate because of injuries and roster turnover.

Horton now gets another opportunity to compete for a depth role while providing enough manpower for team drills, individual work and preseason games.

He has been through Detroit’s program before. That familiarity should allow him to get involved faster than an outside addition with no experience in the offense.

Jared Goff Drew Petzing Detroit Lions training camp battle Mount Rushmore of Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Pat O'Connor retirement Greg Dortch Detroit Lions Diego Pavia Detroit Lions Detroit Lions Ifeatu Melifonwu tryout Detroit Lions sign Troy Reeder Christian Mahogany Detroit Lions sign Anthony Firkser Lions sign Nick Muse Detroit Lions training camp injuries

Bottom Line

Anthony Firkser’s broken fibula brought an abrupt end to a promising start to training camp.

The Lions responded by bringing back Zach Horton, a young tight end who already understands the organization and appeared in two games for Detroit last season.

Horton is not being asked to replace Firkser overnight. He is being given another chance to prove he can provide dependable depth in a position room that desperately needs healthy options.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments